Juno is new, open-air Mexican restaurant in Philly's Spring Arts District

The team behind Morgan's Pier and Harper's Garden are opening an outdoor restaurant Friday at 1033 Spring Garden St., in the former location of Llama Tooth across from Union Transfer.

Juno, an open-air concept from FCM Hospitality and owner Avram Hornik, is filled with greenery, string lights and bright colors. There are also two trees in the middle of the dining room. The 3,000-square-foot space is flanked by murals from Haitian artist Frito Bastien, commissioned by Mural Arts Philadelphia.



Hornik purchased the Spring Arts District property several years ago and over time the idea for Juno evolved. The restaurant almost didn't open due to the coronavirus pandemic but with outdoor dining permitted in Philadelphia, the project was able to move forward.

Juno's current setup for the summer features socially distanced seating in the open-air dining area and on the sidewalk. There are a total of 80 seats. Reservations are required through Resy or by calling (267) 639-2892. Guests must wear masks to check in at the host stand and be seated. Employees will undergo temperature checks.

As for what's on the menu, chef Miguel Angel Hernandez Mota, who is from Veracruz, Mexico, will serve Mexican-American fare made with local ingredients. There are tacos, nachos, ceviche and more to eat.

Drinks at Juno include draft cocktails, frozen cocktails, wine on tap, bottles of wine and a beer list with Mexican favorites and local brews.

Check out the photos below to see the space ahead of its grand opening on Friday, July 10. Juno will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday and Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Courtesy of/Aversa PR Juno has seating on the sidewalk, as well as in the open-air dining area.

Courtesy of/Aversa PR Inside Juno, an outdoor Mexican restaurant in the Spring Arts District.

Courtesy of/Aversa PR Pictured above is the frozen blood orange Negroni.