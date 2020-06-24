More Events:

June 24, 2020

Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden

Enjoy beers from Yards, Roy-Pitz, Triple Bottom and Love City in the outdoor space

By Sinead Cummings
Spring Arts Beer Garden Courtesy of/Love City Brewing

The Spring Arts Beer Garden is open Saturdays and Sundays. It's located in the parking lot next to Love City Brewing. On weekends the lot is empty, so four local breweries decided to team up and use the space.

The Spring Arts Beer Garden will have its grand opening at noon on Saturday, June 27.

Located in the parking lot filled with murals at 1006 Buttonwood St., next to Love City Brewing, the Spring Arts Beer Garden will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

RELATED: Drury Beer Garden expands, adds new menu items

Breweries in the area came together to create the new outdoor drinking space. Love City spearheaded the initiative and reached out to its close neighbors at Triple Bottom, Roy-Pitz and Yards.

Beers from all four breweries will be available and food trucks will be on-site, too.

"The lot is used by businesses in nearby office buildings during the week, so we saw the opportunity to operate there over the weekend," explained Melissa Walter, co-founder of Love City. "Since outdoor dining is allowed now, we wanted to take advantage of the open space."

In the beer garden, everyone will be required to be seated with their drinks. Guests will be required to wear a mask unless they are seated at a table. Also, hand sanitizer will be readily available.

On Saturdays, Spring Arts Beer Garden will be open from noon to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the beer garden will close at 7 p.m.

"The brewing industry has always been a place of community," said Tess Hart, owner of Triple Bottom. "Over the last few months, we’ve learned to lean on each other more than ever."

