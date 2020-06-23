More Events:

Drury Beer Garden expands, adds new menu items

Adding to its outdoor section, the Midtown Village hot spot has taken over Opa's indoor seating

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Drury Beer Garden will reopen on June 24. New menu items include All About The Benjamins, Baby. The whiskey cocktail includes an edible $100 bill.

Drury Beer Garden in Midtown Village is set to reopen with a new menu and a newly revamped look on Wednesday.

The outdoor hideaway is located behind what was formerly Opa. This summer, Drury also will take over the Greek restaurant's indoor space at 1311 Sansom St. The expansion is the first phase of a two-phase project that will conclude with the return of Opa on the second floor of the building in 2021.

New design features inside include two murals by Philadelphia artist Paul Santoleri, a concert poster collage, seven TVs and a vintage Coke machine that doubles as a backdoor. Indoor dining with limited occupancy can begin once Philadelphia reaches the green phase.

As for what's new to eat and drink, you'll find one of the most unique cocktails in the city on the menu. The drink – called All About the Benjamins, Baby – is a whiskey cocktail featuring an edible $100 bill. Another highlight on the new drinks menu is the Purple Haze Frozé made with citrus vodka and blackberry.

And that's not all for creative beverages. Drury Beer Garden also will feature Old City's Craftsman Row Saloon's milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. The Beercycle milkshake was made specifically for Drury and includes IPA, Bassett's vanilla ice cream, Tang, sugared orange and candied hops. The Cookie Monster Milkwich has house-made chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, Chips Ahoy cereal and Hershey's chocolate chips.

To eat, there are salads, like the watermelon salad with goat cheese and mint, octopus ceviche, chicken tacos, chicken skewers and strombolis.

Drury's hours of operation are 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

