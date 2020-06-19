Bok Bar announces when the rooftop beer garden will reopen for the summer

June 19, 2020
As Philadelphia makes its way to the green phase, Bok Bar in South Philly has announced when it will reopen for summer 2020.
The seasonal, rooftop beer garden at 800 Mifflin St. has become one of the city's most-loved spots over the past few years for outdoor drinking and sunset views.
In an Instagram post, Bok Bar shared that it will return on Wednesday, July 1. Of course, since COVID-19 is still a serious public health concern, there will be new regulations in place in order to safely operate.
This season, reservations will be required. More information on how to make a reservation will be announced on Bok Bar's Instagram next week. For now the beer garden states, "Reservations are free to make and range from 90-120 minutes to sit, sip, and sink in that view."
Bok Bar also shared that new programming will make its debut this summer, including events with chefs, artists and musicians. More details to announced soon.
🎺 Announcement trumpets! 🎺 • Bok Bar is BACK starting on 7/1 but you may notice that we'll look a little different. To ensure the safety of our guests and staff, we will be operating as *reservation-only* for this Summer. Reservations are free to make and range from 90-120 minutes to sit, sip, and sink in that view. We’ll be releasing info on how to make reservations next week! • And that’s not all! We're also introducing brand-new programming that provides a platform for musicians, makers, chefs, and artists who are working to make our corner of the world a better, more interesting place. Look forward to events from @kg_strong, @caldera.magazine, @fleisherart, @centerpeak, and many more! Stay tuned for the official event announcements coming soon! • We are working hard to provide a safe space for movement, reflection, conversations, and creativity. We can’t wait to see you! • 📸 @samoberter