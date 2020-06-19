More Events:

June 19, 2020

Bok Bar announces when the rooftop beer garden will reopen for the summer

Details on some of the new policies in place for the 2020 season were shared in an Instagram post on Friday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Bok Bar South Philly Lily Goodspeed/Bok Bar

Bok Bar in South Philly announced on Instagram when it will open for the 2020 season. The rooftop bar will limit the number of guests in the space by instituting a reservation system for the summer.

As Philadelphia makes its way to the green phase, Bok Bar in South Philly has announced when it will reopen for summer 2020.

The seasonal, rooftop beer garden at 800 Mifflin St. has become one of the city's most-loved spots over the past few years for outdoor drinking and sunset views.

RELATED: Independence Beer Garden is open with new social distancing regulations | Morris Arboretum reopening for nature walks, picnics

In an Instagram post, Bok Bar shared that it will return on Wednesday, July 1. Of course, since COVID-19 is still a serious public health concern, there will be new regulations in place in order to safely operate.

This season, reservations will be required. More information on how to make a reservation will be announced on Bok Bar's Instagram next week. For now the beer garden states, "Reservations are free to make and range from 90-120 minutes to sit, sip, and sink in that view."

Bok Bar also shared that new programming will make its debut this summer, including events with chefs, artists and musicians. More details to announced soon.

View this post on Instagram

🎺 Announcement trumpets! 🎺 • Bok Bar is BACK starting on 7/1 but you may notice that we'll look a little different. To ensure the safety of our guests and staff, we will be operating as *reservation-only* for this Summer. Reservations are free to make and range from 90-120 minutes to sit, sip, and sink in that view. We’ll be releasing info on how to make reservations next week! • And that’s not all! We're also introducing brand-new programming that provides a platform for musicians, makers, chefs, and artists who are working to make our corner of the world a better, more interesting place. Look forward to events from @kg_strong, @caldera.magazine, @fleisherart, @centerpeak, and many more! Stay tuned for the official event announcements coming soon! • We are working hard to provide a safe space for movement, reflection, conversations, and creativity. We can’t wait to see you! • 📸 @samoberter

A post shared by BOK BAR (@bok_bar) on

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia South Philly Rooftop Beer Gardens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Malls

Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29
New Jersey malls

Illness

Philly sets July 3 target for COVID-19 green phase, outlines reopening plan
Philly Green Phase

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

TV Shows

HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend
Watchmen HBO

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved