Bok Bar announces when the rooftop beer garden will reopen for the summer

As Philadelphia makes its way to the green phase, Bok Bar in South Philly has announced when it will reopen for summer 2020.

The seasonal, rooftop beer garden at 800 Mifflin St. has become one of the city's most-loved spots over the past few years for outdoor drinking and sunset views.

In an Instagram post, Bok Bar shared that it will return on Wednesday, July 1. Of course, since COVID-19 is still a serious public health concern, there will be new regulations in place in order to safely operate.

This season, reservations will be required. More information on how to make a reservation will be announced on Bok Bar's Instagram next week. For now the beer garden states, "Reservations are free to make and range from 90-120 minutes to sit, sip, and sink in that view."

Bok Bar also shared that new programming will make its debut this summer, including events with chefs, artists and musicians. More details to announced soon.