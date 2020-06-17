Morris Arboretum reopening for nature walks, picnics

Morris Arboretum is welcoming visitors back Thursday for the first time since temporarily closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to keep everyone safe while visiting, there are new regulations in place. The Chestnut Hill arboretum also is now requiring guests to purchase tickets in advance online.

All visitors age 2 and older must wear a mask and there will be one-way foot traffic on paths to help enforce social distancing.

The restrooms will be sanitized regularly and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout, according to the arboretum.

Guests can walk the grounds to view seasonal plants like hydrangeas and azaleas, as well as sculptures and fountains. Two of the most beautiful areas in the arboretum are the Rose Garden and Swan Pond.

The Garden Railway, Out on a Limb, the Fernery and the Log Cabin will remain temporarily closed, and guests won't be able to stop by Compton Cafe for food and drinks.



However, picnicking will be permitted in certain areas. The arboretum suggests packing water and snacks to enjoy on the grounds.

Advance tickets can be purchased for time slots beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. Visitors may arrive 15 minutes before, and no later than 15 minutes after, their scheduled time.

Guest passes will not be accepted at this time, but expiration dates will be waived for at least a year after the return to normal operations, according to the arboretum. Library passes also cannot be used at this time.



Tickets are $10 for youth, $18 for seniors and $20 for adults. Members can enter for free but still need to reserve a ticket.