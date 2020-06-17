Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to re-open in June

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia announced Tuesday that the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount Park will re-open to the public on Wednesday, June 24, after its original opening date for the 2020 season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Visitors will not be allowed inside the traditional 17th century-style house, but can enjoy the surrounding gardens, which include a pond with koi fish. The doors to the house will be left open so visitors can still see inside.

JASGP shared the arrangements and adjustments that have been made to re-open. Capacity in the gardens will be limited to 30 people per hour and there will be someone stationed at the gate to count as people come in and leave. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

In addition, visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask, hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the grounds and the two on-site port-a-potties will be cleaned hourly.

JASGP stated it will follow the city's guidelines to determine the requirements for masks as needed.



Shofuso's hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission prices are $12 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, children ages 5 to 17 and students with a college ID. The fee is $2 for ACCESS cardholders with photo ID, plus up to four family members at $2 each. Members, children under the age of 5 and active duty military ID holders, plus up to five family members, are free.