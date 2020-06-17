More Events:

June 17, 2020

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to re-open in June

Admission to the garden in Fairmount Park is $12 or less

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Gardens
Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center is set to re-open on Wednesday, June 24. The house will be closed to visitors, but the gardens can still be enjoyed.

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia announced Tuesday that the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount Park will re-open to the public on Wednesday, June 24, after its original opening date for the 2020 season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will not be allowed inside the traditional 17th century-style house, but can enjoy the surrounding gardens, which include a pond with koi fish. The doors to the house will be left open so visitors can still see inside.

RELATED: Wawa Welcome America 2020: Jason Derulo to perform at Fourth of July concert | Parks on Tap will return for summer 2020

JASGP shared the arrangements and adjustments that have been made to re-open. Capacity in the gardens will be limited to 30 people per hour and there will be someone stationed at the gate to count as people come in and leave. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

In addition, visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask, hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the grounds and the two on-site port-a-potties will be cleaned hourly.

JASGP stated it will follow the city's guidelines to determine the requirements for masks as needed.

Shofuso's hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission prices are $12 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, children ages 5 to 17 and students with a college ID. The fee is $2 for ACCESS cardholders with photo ID, plus up to four family members at $2 each. Members, children under the age of 5 and active duty military ID holders, plus up to five family members, are free.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Gardens Philadelphia Fairmount Park Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects Alshon Jeffery to be back, says he's 'a big part' of Eagles' offense
72_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philly police commissioner, feds claim
Danielle Outlaw Threats

Children's Health

CHOP retains No. 2 spot in U.S. News' best pediatric hospital rankings
CHOP ranked second by U.S. News

Eagles

Who will fill in at RG for Eagles with Brandon Brooks out?
900922_Eagles_Lions_Matt_Pryor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Festivals

Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda to headline virtual broadcast of Roots Picnic on June 27
Roots Picnic 2020

Festivals

Wawa Welcome America 2020: Jason Derulo to perform at Fourth of July concert
Wawa Welcome America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved