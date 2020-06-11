More Events:

Parks on Tap will return for summer 2020

By Sinead Cummings
Philly's Parks on Tap will open for its fifth season on June 12. There will be new guidelines in place at the beer garden due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The traveling beer garden Parks on Tap will return this summer for its fifth season, but in a different capacity than previous years because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Parks on Tap will open a summer-long location near the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center on Friday, June 12, the first day Philadelphia restaurants are officially allowed to start offering outdoor dining.

There will be food, drinks, seating and bathrooms in the outdoor area. Attendees can expect a variety of local craft beers, including Mainstay Independent Brewing Co.’s Love Your Park Pale Ale, as well as wine and cocktails. To eat, there will be things like warm pretzels, sour cream and onion dip with chips, brisket cheesesteaks and jerk chicken salads.

Previously, it was uncertain if Parks on Tap, which raises money for Philly's many parks, would return due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

To keep visitors and employees safe, there are new safety measures for the 2020 season. Those include "additional cleaning measures, ability for contact tracing and other measures as prescribed by the City of Philadelphia and state of Pennsylvania," according to a press release.

Staff will be subject to temperature checks prior starting their shifts to assure they are safely able to work. Also, staff must wear masks and guests in the beer garden will be required to wear them, as well, except when seated.

Parks on Tap is both family-friendly and dog-friendly. This season, it will be open 4 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A free membership is required to visit and seating will be first come, first served. If the beer garden is at capacity, a wait list will be established and guests will receive text messages when they can enter.

After opening by the Horticulture Center, Parks on Tap hopes to also open other fixed locations later in the season. For more information on the beer garden, check out the program's website.

