Independence Beer Garden is open with new social distancing regulations

Independence Beer Garden by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell has become one of Philly's most popular spots to visit during the summer months.

As of Friday, June 12, Philadelphia has permitted restaurants and bars to open outdoor dining, which means you can officially hang out at IBG again – although there are some new social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.

The beer garden isn't taking reservations. Seating is first come, first served and guests arriving can only enter if there is a table available. Also, sitting, standing and ordering at the bar is not permitted.

In total, the beer garden currently has 180 seats available in the 20,000 square-foot space. Once seated, guests can look at the menu, order and pay using their phones.

IBG is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It's located at 100 S. Independence Mall West.

The beer garden serves craft beers, cocktails and wine. To eat, there are things like nachos, burgers, tacos, pretzel bites and cheese curds.

For more details on outdoor dining guidelines during the yellow phase in Philadelphia, check out our article on rules and requirements.