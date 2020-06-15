More Events:

June 15, 2020

Independence Beer Garden is open with new social distancing regulations

There are 180 seats available first come, first served

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Independence Beer Garden Neal Santos/Independence Beer Garden

Independence Beer Garden is officially open for the 2020 season. Currently the beer garden can seat 180 while maintaining social distancing regulations. Above is a photo of IBG before the coronavirus pandemic.

Independence Beer Garden by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell has become one of Philly's most popular spots to visit during the summer months.

As of Friday, June 12, Philadelphia has permitted restaurants and bars to open outdoor dining, which means you can officially hang out at IBG again – although there are some new social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Parks on Tap will return for summer 2020

The beer garden isn't taking reservations. Seating is first come, first served and guests arriving can only enter if there is a table available. Also, sitting, standing and ordering at the bar is not permitted.

In total, the beer garden currently has 180 seats available in the 20,000 square-foot space. Once seated, guests can look at the menu, order and pay using their phones.

IBG is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It's located at 100 S. Independence Mall West.

The beer garden serves craft beers, cocktails and wine. To eat, there are things like nachos, burgers, tacos, pretzel bites and cheese curds.

For more details on outdoor dining guidelines during the yellow phase in Philadelphia, check out our article on rules and requirements.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Summer COVID-19 Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Prince Tega Wanogho
061220PrinceTegaWanogho

Protests

Mayor Kenney condemns group of people 'protecting' Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly
Christopher Columbus statue South Philly

Adult Health

Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home yet?
Hotel Safety COVID-19

Sports

The funniest, coolest names in Philly sports history
010418CreVonLeBlanc

Music

Musician Shamir records video for 'On My Own' from Philly home during pandemic
shamir on my own

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved