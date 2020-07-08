Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer

Parks on Tap announced in mid-June that it would return for the summer, although the beer garden wouldn't travel to different parks this season.



Currently, there’s a Parks on Tap near the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and it was just announced that another location is opening Wednesday evening.

The second Parks on Tap location is by the Water Works, which is located behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art and offers views of the Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row.

New health and safety measures are in place for the 2020 season. Staff are subject to temperature checks prior to starting their shifts and must wear masks. Guests must wear masks except when seated.

If the beer garden is at capacity, guests will be put on a wait list and will receive a text message when they can enter.

Parks on Tap locations are family-friendly and dog-friendly. Both spots will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.