July 08, 2020

Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer

There's a pop-up beer garden at the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and at the Water Works by the Schuylkill River

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink
Parks on Tap Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philly's Parks on Tap is back for the summer. There are new health and safety guidelines in place at the beer garden due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks on Tap announced in mid-June that it would return for the summer, although the beer garden wouldn't travel to different parks this season. 

Currently, there’s a Parks on Tap near the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and it was just announced that another location is opening Wednesday evening.

RELATED: PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street returns for sixth season | Barnes Foundation selling cloth masks inspired by famous paintings

The second Parks on Tap location is by the Water Works, which is located behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art and offers views of the Schuylkill River and Boathouse Row.

New health and safety measures are in place for the 2020 season. Staff are subject to temperature checks prior to starting their shifts and must wear masks. Guests must wear masks except when seated.

If the beer garden is at capacity, guests will be put on a wait list and will receive a text message when they can enter.

Parks on Tap locations are family-friendly and dog-friendly. Both spots will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

