PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street returns for sixth season

The PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street is now open for the season.

Visitors can relax in the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's neighborhood garden filled with seasonal flowers and enjoy food and drink from local restaurants, including Cantina Los Caballitos, Khyber Pass Pub, Cantina Dos Segundos, Royal Tavern, Triangle Tavern, Royal Boucherie and Royal Sushi & Izakaya.

New for 2020, diners have the option to choose contactless service and can order and pay from their table using an online point of sale system. Once the order is placed, a server will bring food and drinks to the table. There will be a 90-minute time limit per table.

Rob Cardillo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Masks must be worn unless seated at a table to dine.

Tang and vanilla; and the Ginger Monkey Smash made with Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, pineapple, ginger beer and basil.

Some featured cocktails for the summer include the Woodermelon, made with Tito’s Vodka, watermelon, ginger and lime; the Gritty Granita made with 3 Olives Orange Vodka,

In addition to cocktails, there are also frozen drinks, craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. The garden is family-friendly and open to all ages.

As for new health and safety guidelines, guests must wear masks unless seated at a table to dine and are asked to keep 6 feet from others when walking around.

The PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's located at 1438 South St.

