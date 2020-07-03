Franklin Square reopening for the summer season

Franklin Square is ready to welcome back visitors. The park, which is managed by the nonprofit Historic Philadelphia, will reopen to the public on Monday after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mini-golf, the carousel, both playgrounds and the SquareBurger stand will all open at noon.



The fountain show also will return. Performances will take place every 30 minutes from noon to 9 p.m. daily through the month of July. Beginning in August, the fountain show will return to its regular schedule with daily daytime performances every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. and evening performances from 6 p.m. to closing.

As for the new heath and safety guidelines, below is a list of the new protocols provided by the park.

• All Franklin Square staff will have daily health screenings and will be required to wear masks and use gloves or regularly sanitize hands on site.

• Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the square as well as friendly distancing reminders.

• Guests (both children and adults) are strongly encouraged to travel with their own masks and hand sanitizer and use them while enjoying the park’s green space and playgrounds.

• Contactless entrance is available for tickets purchased online in advance. Guests will show the tickets on their phone in the square. In-person ticketing is available, as well.

Also, guests will be required to wear masks while riding the carousel and playing mini-golf. The mini-golf clubs and balls will be sanitized between uses and carousel animals will be marked with masks to show which ones can be ridden in an effort to promote social distancing. The animals that are closed will be covered with a blanket.

And two new features to check out are ground decals guiding visitors on a walking loop (three loops equal one mile) and signage with suggestions for ways to get kids up and moving.

Franklin Square is located at 6th and Race streets.

