Philly museums announce reopening plans with health, safety protocols

July 01, 2020
Philadelphia museums are preparing to open their doors again after being closed for months due to COVID-19.
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum have jointly announced plans to reopen with new health and safety protocols for staff and visitors, as state and city restrictions begin to lift.
New rules at the seven cultural institutions include:
• Masks/face-coverings for visitors and staff are required.
• For most institutions, advance reservations are encouraged or required to facilitate contactless transactions, and timed ticketing is in place to control the number of visitors.
• All are expected to practice social distancing.
• Building capacity is limited to facilitate social distancing.
• All public spaces and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.
• Hand sanitizer stations have been installed.
• Plexiglass partitions have been installed in admissions and other areas.
The full health and safety protocols for staff and visitors will be available on the website of each museum prior to reopening.
The Franklin Institute will be the first museum to reopen, with plans to allow visitors back beginning Wednesday, July 8. The full list of reopening dates provided by the museums, as well as their special exhibits, is listed below.
Hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Exhibit: "The Presidents by Madame Tussauds" (July 8–Jan. 3, 2021)
Member previews: Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday, July 24, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.–noon
Hours: Friday–Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., (10–11 a.m. is members-only hour)
Exhibit: "Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miro to Man Ray" (through Aug. 23)
Late summer opening dates for Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum (which is administered by the art museum) will be announced in the coming weeks.
