Philly museums announce reopening plans with health, safety protocols

Philadelphia museums are preparing to open their doors again after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum have jointly announced plans to reopen with new health and safety protocols for staff and visitors, as state and city restrictions begin to lift.



New rules at the seven cultural institutions include:

• Masks/face-coverings for visitors and staff are required.

• For most institutions, advance reservations are encouraged or required to facilitate contactless transactions, and timed ticketing is in place to control the number of visitors.

• All are expected to practice social distancing.

• Building capacity is limited to facilitate social distancing.

• All public spaces and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.

• Hand sanitizer stations have been installed.

• Plexiglass partitions have been installed in admissions and other areas.

The full health and safety protocols for staff and visitors will be available on the website of each museum prior to reopening.

The Franklin Institute will be the first museum to reopen, with plans to allow visitors back beginning Wednesday, July 8. The full list of reopening dates provided by the museums, as well as their special exhibits, is listed below.

The Franklin Institute

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice The Franklin Institute is one of the most popular science museums in the country. Wednesday, July 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (last entry 4 p.m.)

Hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Exhibit: "The Presidents by Madame Tussauds" (July 8–Jan. 3, 2021)

The Barnes Foundation

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice In 2012, the Barnes moved to its current home in Philadelphia. Saturday, July 25, noon–7 p.m.

Member previews: Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday, July 24, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.–noon

Hours: Friday–Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., (10–11 a.m. is members-only hour)

Exhibit: "Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miro to Man Ray" (through Aug. 23)

Academy of Natural Sciences

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice The Academy of Natural Sciences was founded in 1812.

Friday, July 31, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.Friday, July 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (10–11 a.m. is members-only hour)"Survival of the Slowest" (through Oct. 25)

PAFA

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts sits just north of City Hall on North Broad Street.

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (10 a.m.–noon reserved for visitors who are at a higher risk for contracting illnesses, including immunocompromised persons); and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Late summer opening dates for Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum (which is administered by the art museum) will be announced in the coming weeks.