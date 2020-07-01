More Culture:

July 01, 2020

Philly museums announce reopening plans with health, safety protocols

The Franklin Institute will be the first to welcome back visitors after closing due to the COVID-19 crisis

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly museums reopening Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, The Franklin Institute and PAFA have jointly announced plans to reopen with new health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia museums are preparing to open their doors again after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum have jointly announced plans to reopen with new health and safety protocols for staff and visitors, as state and city restrictions begin to lift.

New rules at the seven cultural institutions include:

• Masks/face-coverings for visitors and staff are required.
• For most institutions, advance reservations are encouraged or required to facilitate contactless transactions, and timed ticketing is in place to control the number of visitors.
• All are expected to practice social distancing.
• Building capacity is limited to facilitate social distancing.
• All public spaces and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.
• Hand sanitizer stations have been installed.
• Plexiglass partitions have been installed in admissions and other areas.

The full health and safety protocols for staff and visitors will be available on the website of each museum prior to reopening.

The Franklin Institute will be the first museum to reopen, with plans to allow visitors back beginning Wednesday, July 8. The full list of reopening dates provided by the museums, as well as their special exhibits, is listed below.

The Franklin Institute

Franklin InstituteThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Franklin Institute is one of the most popular science museums in the country.

Public opening: Wednesday, July 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (last entry 4 p.m.)
Hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Exhibit: "The Presidents by Madame Tussauds" (July 8–Jan. 3, 2021)

The Barnes Foundation

Barnes FoundationThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

In 2012, the Barnes moved to its current home in Philadelphia.

Public opening: Saturday, July 25, noon–7 p.m.
Member previews: Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday, July 24, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.–noon
Hours: Friday–Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., (10–11 a.m. is members-only hour)
Exhibit: "Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miro to Man Ray" (through Aug. 23)

Academy of Natural Sciences

Academy of Natural SciencesThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Academy of Natural Sciences was founded in 1812.

Public opening: Friday, July 31, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Member previews: Friday, July 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Hours: Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (10–11 a.m. is members-only hour)
Exhibit: "Survival of the Slowest" (through Oct. 25)

PAFA

PAFAThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts sits just north of City Hall on North Broad Street.

Public opening: Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Previews for members and essential frontline workers: Thursday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Hours: Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (10 a.m.–noon reserved for visitors who are at a higher risk for contracting illnesses, including immunocompromised persons); and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Late summer opening dates for Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum (which is administered by the art museum) will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sinead Cummings
