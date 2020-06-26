Barnes Foundation selling cloth masks inspired by famous paintings

Your mask has become as important to grab when heading out as your keys and wallet.

The CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others from COVID-19 when outside your home. In Philadelphia, it's now required.



On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that a mandatory mask order is in place at all indoor public places and at outdoor areas where people are less than six feet apart from people who don’t live in their household.



So for the foreseeable future, you'll need your mask for a lot of things. If you're tiring of the one you have, or it's been through too many wash cycles, then maybe it's time to pick up a new mask.

The Barnes Foundation is now selling cloth masks inspired by famous artwork found in the collection, so you can look stylish while also supporting a local museum.

The masks featuring details from art by Van Gogh, Monet and others are available to shop from the Barnes' online store. Each retails for $19.95.

The Barnes states that each face covering is washable and reusable, made of two layers of fabric (one cotton, one polyester) and has soft elastic ear loops.



While masks aren't a fashion accessory, you can still have fun making a fashion statement with yours by rocking a masterpiece on your face.