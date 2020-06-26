More Culture:

June 26, 2020

Barnes Foundation selling cloth masks inspired by famous paintings

You can now show off your love of art by wearing a masterpiece on your face

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Barnes Foundation
Barnes Foundation masks Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Fabric masks inspired by paintings in the Barnes Foundation's collection are being sold online for $19.95.

Your mask has become as important to grab when heading out as your keys and wallet. 

The CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others from COVID-19 when outside your home. In Philadelphia, it's now required. 

On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that a mandatory mask order is in place at all indoor public places and at outdoor areas where people are less than six feet apart from people who don’t live in their household.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series

So for the foreseeable future, you'll need your mask for a lot of things. If you're tiring of the one you have, or it's been through too many wash cycles, then maybe it's time to pick up a new mask.

The Barnes Foundation is now selling cloth masks inspired by famous artwork found in the collection, so you can look stylish while also supporting a local museum.

The masks featuring details from art by Van Gogh, Monet and others are available to shop from the Barnes' online store. Each retails for $19.95.

The Barnes states that each face covering is washable and reusable, made of two layers of fabric (one cotton, one polyester) and has soft elastic ear loops.

While masks aren't a fashion accessory, you can still have fun making a fashion statement with yours by rocking a masterpiece on your face.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Barnes Foundation Philadelphia COVID-19 Fashion Museums Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Protests

Philly officials apologize for 'unjustifiable' use of tear gas during I-676 protest
Outlaw tear gas

Women's Health

One-third of women say COVID-19 has changed their plans to have children
Pregnancy Guttmacher COVID-19

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Social Media

Philly chef's DIY cooking instructions proving a hit on TikTok
searabol korean tiktok videos

Food & Drink

Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden
Spring Arts Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved