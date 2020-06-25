Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series

Amazon Studios is partnering with Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society for a new series called "A Night at the Drive-In." Select drive-in theaters across the country will screen a selection of films celebrating multicultural and diverse voices in cinema.

Shankweiler's Drive-In, located about an hour outside of Philadelphia in Lehigh County, is one of the theaters participating. It's known as the oldest drive-in movie theater in America and has been in continuous operation since 1934.



The lineup of double features was curated by Jordan, who chose movies from Amazon Prime Video's wide range of content.

The series will begin Wednesday, July 1, and take place every other week through the end of August. Each week has a different theme.

Movies to make you fall in love (July 1): "Love & Basketball"

"Crazy Rich Asians" Movies that make you proud (July 15): "Black Panther"

"Creed" Movies to inspire your inner child (July 29): "Hook"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Movies to make you open your eyes (Aug 12): "Do The Right Thing"

"Get Out" Movies to make you laugh (Aug. 26): "Coming to America"

"Girls Trip"

"With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow," Jordan said. "Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in."



According to Amazon, attendance will be at no cost to local communities and all attendees will receive refreshments provided by Black and Brown-owned businesses. Free passes to "A Night at the Drive-In" are available online.