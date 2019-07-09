Franklin Square's new fountain show to debut soon

Franklin Square's historic fountain was constructed in 1838. For more than 180 years, the fountain has stood at the center of the public park.

Late last year, the nonprofit that manages and operates the park, Historic Philadelphia, announced it would renovate the oldest refurbished and functioning public water fountain in the country for an upgraded fountain show that would debut summer 2019.

Beginning Wednesday, July 31, park visitors will be able to watch the new Franklin Square Fountain Show. The total price for the major, modern makeover was announced by Historic Philadelphia as $2 million.

The free choreographed shows will feature dancing water, LED lights and music.



Jeff Fusco/Historic Philadelphia, Inc. A rendering of the new music and light show coming to Franklin Fountain in 2019.

Daytime performances will run every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. daily. Evening performances will begin at 6 p.m. daily and run every 30 minutes until closing.

Through Labor Day, Franklin Square is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the park stays open until 10 p.m. After the summer season, park hours change.

In addition to the fountain, families can enjoy two playgrounds, mini golf and a carousel. There's also food available at SquareBurger in the park.

Opening Wednesday, July 31

Free

Franklin Square

200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



