More Events:

July 09, 2019

Franklin Square's new fountain show to debut soon

The free choreographed shows will feature dancing water, LED lights and music

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Franklin Square
Carroll - Franklin Square Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The fountain at the center of Franklin Square is believed to be one of the oldest fountains in the United States. It was installed in 1838.

Franklin Square's historic fountain was constructed in 1838. For more than 180 years, the fountain has stood at the center of the public park.

Late last year, the nonprofit that manages and operates the park, Historic Philadelphia, announced it would renovate the oldest refurbished and functioning public water fountain in the country for an upgraded fountain show that would debut summer 2019.

RELATED: Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances | View Barnes collection for free during museum's block party | Photos: Franklin Square through the years

Beginning Wednesday, July 31, park visitors will be able to watch the new Franklin Square Fountain Show. The total price for the major, modern makeover was announced by Historic Philadelphia as $2 million.

The free choreographed shows will feature dancing water, LED lights and music.

franklin fountain music light showJeff Fusco/Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

A rendering of the new music and light show coming to Franklin Fountain in 2019.

Daytime performances will run every 30 minutes from noon to 2 p.m. daily. Evening performances will begin at 6 p.m. daily and run every 30 minutes until closing.

Through Labor Day, Franklin Square is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the park stays open until 10 p.m. After the summer season, park hours change.

In addition to the fountain, families can enjoy two playgrounds, mini golf and a carousel. There's also food available at SquareBurger in the park.

Franklin Square Fountain Show

Opening Wednesday, July 31
Free
Franklin Square
200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Franklin Square Philadelphia Openings Old City Free Fountains Outdoors Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Cole Hamels be the answer to the Phillies' starting pitching woes?
cole-hamels_070819_usat

Music

Eagles' Timmy Jernigan releases rap video with a David Akers bar
Timmy Jernigan rap

Investigations

Customs officials seize vessel used in record-breaking Philly cocaine bust
MSC Gayane

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Some random Phillies thoughts heading into the MLB All-Star break
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_070819_usat

Prevention

Man's death from caffeine supplement serves as reminder of the dangers
Lachlan Foote Caffeine Overdose 07082019

Fitness

Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel
yoga with puppies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved