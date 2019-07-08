Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances

July 08, 2019
The Ghostly Circus returns to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a sixth year this summer. The evening production by 7textures includes fire and aerial performances among the tombs, creating an other-worldly theater show.
This year, The Ghostly Circus' theme will center on climate change, using ancient tales to tell its story.
For the evening entertainment, guests should bring a blanket or beach chair to sit on and can pack a picnic to enjoy, too.
Once the show is over, everyone is welcome to stretch their legs at the Dance with the Dead after-party in the cemetery.
The Ghostly Circus' "Tides of the Climate" will take place Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10. Both performances will start at 8 p.m., but ticket holders can enter the cemetery starting at 7 p.m.
The price is $30 online and $40 at the door. Children under 12 can attend for $15.
Never been? Not sure what to expect? Below are a few photos from last year's production, which had elements of "The Inferno" from Dante Alighieri's epic poem "Divine Comedy."
Friday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 10
8 p.m. | $15-$40 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132
