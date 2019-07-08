More Events:

July 08, 2019

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances

Watch a totally unique theater show at Laurel Hill in August

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shannon Sexton hangs from aerial chains while a a track from the "extreme metal" band Celtic Frost blares from the speakers.

The Ghostly Circus returns to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a sixth year this summer. The evening production by 7textures includes fire and aerial performances among the tombs, creating an other-worldly theater show.

This year, The Ghostly Circus' theme will center on climate change, using ancient tales to tell its story.

For the evening entertainment, guests should bring a blanket or beach chair to sit on and can pack a picnic to enjoy, too.

Once the show is over, everyone is welcome to stretch their legs at the Dance with the Dead after-party in the cemetery.

The Ghostly Circus' "Tides of the Climate" will take place Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10. Both performances will start at 8 p.m., but ticket holders can enter the cemetery starting at 7 p.m.

The price is $30 online and $40 at the door. Children under 12 can attend for $15.

Never been? Not sure what to expect? Below are a few photos from last year's production, which had elements of "The Inferno" from Dante Alighieri's epic poem "Divine Comedy."

Carroll - The Ghostly CircusThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

As dusk draws the day to a close, spectators watch the first act of The Ghostly Circus in Laurel Hill Cemetery.


Carroll - The Ghostly CircusThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Britt Killeen, co-owner of 7Textures, co-produced The Ghostly Circus with Lauren Raske.


Carroll - The Ghostly CircusThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shannon Sexton, Laura Rennegade, Erin Flanigan and Madeleine Belle perform in front of a mausoleum in Laurel Hill Cemetery.


Carroll - The Ghostly CircusThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Aerialists, Wei Wei and Rae Mae, perform on an aerial hoop at Laurel Hill Cemetery.


Carroll - The Ghostly CircusThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cassandra Angelucci and Laura Rennegade perform with fire fans at The Ghostly Circus: Dante's Inferno.


The Ghostly Circus 2019

Friday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 10
8 p.m. | $15-$40 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

