July 01, 2019

View Barnes collection for free during museum's block party

Outside there will be food trucks, a beer garden and live art

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

On Sunday, July 14, there will be a big block party at the Barnes Foundation with food trucks, a beer garden and live art. 

Also, admission to the museum's collection, which includes masterpieces by Van Gogh, Matisse, Picasso and other famous artists, will be free during the party – just make sure to register online ahead of time.

RELATED: Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway | American video artist Bill Viola's work coming to Barnes Foundation

All who register have a chance to win a prize. Four winners, selected through a random drawing, will receive one of the following prizes: $100 Target gift card, one-year Barnes Contributor membership (value $159), four general admission tickets to the Barnes (value $100) or a Mural Arts Philadelphia tour gift certificate for two (value $46).

The upcoming Barnes on the Block, presented in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, will be the biggest one yet. The outdoor party will take place in the Barnes parking lot, on a portion of Callowhill Street and in the Target lot nearby.

There will be a new installation from street artist NDA, live glass blowing and a jam session with GLBL VLLG. To eat, there will be food for sale from Cow and the Curd, Nick’s Roast Beef and Lil' Pop Shop.

In the beer garden, brews from Dock Street Brewery will be available.

2019 Barnes on the Block

Sunday, July 14
5-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

