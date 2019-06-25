More Events:

June 25, 2019

Details on The Oval+ 2019, a pop-up park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Lanes of the Parkway will be closed to traffic for expanded family-friendly programming

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly The Oval
Rendering of The Oval+ 2019 opening in July Rendering of The Oval+ 2019/by PORT Urbanism

Rendering of The Oval+ 2019, opening in July.

The Oval+ will be back for four weeks this summer, starting Friday, July 19. This year, there will be even more family-friendly programming along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

New things to check out at The Oval+ include a double-decker bus turned snack stand, a pop-up basketball court and a shipping container that's been converted into an art-making space.

RELATED: American video artist Bill Viola's work coming to Barnes Foundation | Rodin Museum Garden Bar is back 

Last year, part of the Parkway was closed off to traffic for the pop-up park. Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation surveyed visitors and 80 percent said they wanted lanes of the Parkway closed in the future.

This input led to the increase of programming beyond the perimeter of Eakins Oval for 2019.

On the Parkway, there will be a "MAKE" block in front of the Barnes Foundation with outdoor reading and music rooms and a space for art and design. Also, on Sundays, there will be a street market on the block.

The "HEAR" block will be located in front of the Rodin Museum. There will be art installations, stadium seating and a double-decker bus that will function as both music venue and snack stand. Thursdays will feature live performances by groups like BalletX and visitors will be able to hang out inside and on top of the bus while enjoying live music and radio broadcasts. To snack on, there will be Rita's Italian Ice, soft pretzels and beverages by Mainstay Brewing Company and La Colombe.

Next to that will be the "PLAY" block, where there will be a pop-up basketball court, tether ball, badminton, ping-pong tables and bleachers. Visitors can participate in a ping-pong tournament hosted by SPiN every Friday.

Map of The Oval+ programming on the Benjamin Franklin ParkwayCourtesy of/PORT Urbanism

Map of The Oval+ programming on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

At Eakins Oval, visitors will find returning favorites like the water misting station, oversized sandbox, rotating line-up of food trucks and beer garden.

Themed programming will also return. Dozens of free activities and events are planned around the themes "Wellness Wednesdays," "Arts & Culture Thursdays," "Friday Food & Flicks," "Game Day Saturdays" and "Sunday Family Fundays."

"This year's celebrations will bring countless new offerings for a wide, diverse audience. Kids, teens and adults of all backgrounds and interests are guaranteed to find something to enjoy," said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

The Oval+ will be open from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, Aug. 18. 

From Friday, July 5, to Sunday, Aug. 25, vehicle traffic will be redirected in the following ways:

• The outbound outer lanes (north side of Parkway) will be closed to vehicles between 20th Street and Art Museum Drive.
• The outbound Parkway bike lane will remain open.
• N. 20th Street, N. 21st Street and N. 22nd Street will remain open.
• Vine Street traffic will be directed to the Parkway inner lanes, or to make a right onto 20th Street.

The Oval+ 2019

Friday, July 19, through Sunday, Aug. 18
Free admission
Eakins Oval
2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

