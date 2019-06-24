More Events:

June 24, 2019

American video artist Bill Viola's work coming to Barnes Foundation

View the Barnes first exhibition devoted to video art

By Sinead Cummings
The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia.

The Barnes Foundation's first exhibition devoted to video art will open on Sunday, June 30. 

"I Do Not Know What It Is I Am Like: The Art of Bill Viola" features a selection of pieces dated from 1976 to 2009 by the pioneering American video artist.

RELATED: Largest LGBTQ+ art exhibit in Philadelphia remembers Stonewall riots

Viola's work focuses on human consciousness, spirituality and the cycle of life and death.

The exhibition's name comes from Viola's 1986 work "I Do Not Know What It Is I Am Like," an 89-minute video that the artist describes as a "personal investigation of the inner states and connections to animal consciousness we all carry within." The video will be on view in the Comcast NBCUniversal Auditorium at the Barnes.

Seven additional works, including three full-room installations, will be on view in the Roberts Gallery.

"It’s exciting to bring the first large-scale Bill Viola exhibition to Philadelphia," said guest curator John G. Hanhardt.

"I Do Not Know What It Is I Am Like: The Art of Bill Viola" will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Museum admission is $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $5 for youth age 13 to 18.

"I Do Not Know What It Is I Am Like: The Art of Bill Viola"

Sunday, June 30, through Sunday, Sept. 15
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

