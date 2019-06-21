More Events:

June 21, 2019

Largest LGBTQ+ art exhibit in Philadelphia remembers Stonewall riots

'Stonewall @ 50' features 110 artworks

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Galleries
Brian David Dennis' artwork for Stonewall at 50 titled Cluster Courtesy of/Brian David Dennis

Brian David Dennis' artwork titled "Cluster" will be on display at Stonewall @ 50.

On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, igniting violent conflict and protests that lasted for days.

The incident marked a pivotal moment in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. 

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the work of 60 LGBTQ+ Philadelphia-area artists will be on display at Drexel University's Pearlstein Gallery.

The art exhibit, "Stonewall @ 50," will open on Friday, June 28. An opening reception with live performances will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

"Stonewall @ 50" includes paintings, drawings, photography, video, sculptures, fiber work and installations. All the artists participating are listed here.

The exhibit is co-curated by David Acosta and Janus Ourma, and features 110 artworks, making it the largest LGBTQ+ exhibition in Philadelphia's history.

"A special focus of both curators was to ensure the widest possible representation of artists not only in terms of artistic disciplines but equally in terms of age, race, gender and sexual orientation, as well as emerging artists and nationally and internationally known artists from the Philadelphia region," states a press release on the exhibit.

"Stonewall @ 50" will be on display through Friday, July 26. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 10, there will be a special reading by local LGBTQ+ poets in the gallery from 6 to 7 p.m.

"Stonewall @ 50"

Friday, June 28, through Friday, July 26
Free to visit
Drexel University's Pearlstein Gallery
3401 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19104 

