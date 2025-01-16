More Health:

January 16, 2025

Cancer deaths continue to drop in the U.S., but cases are rising in women

Early detection, treatment advancements and smoking cessation programs have helped save 4.5 million lives since the early 90s, report shows.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
Cancer deaths 2025 Olga Kononenko/Unsplash

Cancer deaths in the U.S. have been decreasing over the past few decades, but new cases in women have been rising, according to the latest American Cancer Society report.

Fewer Americans are dying from cancer, but more cases are being diagnosed in women, the American Cancer Society's latest report says. 

An estimated 2.04 million cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, the nonprofit's 2025 annual report shows. New cancer cases generally have declined in men, but risen in women. Notably, lung cancer diagnoses in women under 65 now surpass men for the first time. And racial disparities in cancer deaths still remain, with Black people and Native Americans more likely to die of certain cancers.

MORE: Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

Cancer deaths have dropped by 34% in the United States in the last 30 years. That amounts to about 4.5 million lives saved, the report said. That progress mostly has been due to steady declines in the four most common types of cancer: breast, colorectal, lung and prostate. The American Cancer Society also attributes the declining cancer death rate to "big wins" in smoking cessation, early cancer detection and treatment advancement. 

Still, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and the leading cause of death in people under 85.

Though the number of deaths have fallen and survival rates have risen, the number of new cases of many common cancers has increased – particularly among women. In 2002, the cancer rate among women under 50 was 51% higher than men. But it was 82% higher in 2021, the most recent year with available data. This is mostly due to increased rates of breast and thyroid cancer in women. Also, the cancer rate among women ages 50-64 now surpasses men. 

Racial inequalities also persist. American Indians and Alaska Natives are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from cancers of the cervix, kidney, liver and stomach compared to white people, the American Cancer Society said. Black people are twice as likely to die from prostate, stomach and uterine cancer than white people.  

"In summary, cancer mortality continues to decline, but future gains are threatened by rampant racial inequalities and a growing burden of disease in middle-aged and young adults, especially women," the researchers authors wrote. "Continued progress will require investment in cancer prevention and access to equitable treatment, especially for Native American and Black individuals."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer Philadelphia Adult Health Women's Health Deaths

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

USS John F. Kennedy to leave Navy Yard for final voyage on Thursday

USS JFK Ship

Personal Finance

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

History

Philly flouted Prohibition so badly that a Marine called it a 'cesspool'

Prohibition Philly

Health News

Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

red dye ban fda

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Zoo tours and Center City Restaurant Week

Weekend guide

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved