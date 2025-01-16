Cancer deaths continue to drop in the U.S., but cases are rising in women

Fewer Americans are dying from cancer, but more cases are being diagnosed in women, the American Cancer Society's latest report says.

An estimated 2.04 million cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, the nonprofit's 2025 annual report shows. New cancer cases generally have declined in men, but risen in women. Notably, lung cancer diagnoses in women under 65 now surpass men for the first time. And racial disparities in cancer deaths still remain, with Black people and Native Americans more likely to die of certain cancers.

MORE: Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

Cancer deaths have dropped by 34% in the United States in the last 30 years. That amounts to about 4.5 million lives saved, the report said. That progress mostly has been due to steady declines in the four most common types of cancer: breast, colorectal, lung and prostate. The American Cancer Society also attributes the declining cancer death rate to "big wins" in smoking cessation, early cancer detection and treatment advancement.

Still, cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and the leading cause of death in people under 85.

Though the number of deaths have fallen and survival rates have risen, the number of new cases of many common cancers has increased – particularly among women. In 2002, the cancer rate among women under 50 was 51% higher than men. But it was 82% higher in 2021, the most recent year with available data. This is mostly due to increased rates of breast and thyroid cancer in women. Also, the cancer rate among women ages 50-64 now surpasses men.

Racial inequalities also persist. American Indians and Alaska Natives are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from cancers of the cervix, kidney, liver and stomach compared to white people, the American Cancer Society said. Black people are twice as likely to die from prostate, stomach and uterine cancer than white people.

"In summary, cancer mortality continues to decline, but future gains are threatened by rampant racial inequalities and a growing burden of disease in middle-aged and young adults, especially women," the researchers authors wrote. "Continued progress will require investment in cancer prevention and access to equitable treatment, especially for Native American and Black individuals."