More Health:

January 15, 2025

Red dye found in many types of candy, medicine banned by the FDA

Research has linked the chemical to cancer in rats, and federal law prohibits the use of any food additives that may be carcinogenic in animals or people.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News FDA
red dye ban fda Aaron Doster/Imagn Images

The FDA has banned the use of Red No. 3 dye in food and ingestible medicine. The chemical, which was linked to cancer in rats, can be found in many candies, including Dubble Bubble chewing gum.

A type of red dye used in many foods and medicines has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, because studies suggest it may cause cancer in rats.

The FDA is revoking its authorization for the use of Red No. 3 dye, which gives products a "bright, cherry-red color." Food and drink manufacturers have until Jan. 15, 2027 to reformulate their products, and drugmakers have until Jan. 18, 2028 to remove it from their products. 

MORE: Black mothers in Philly remain far more likely to have unexpected complications during delivery, report says

This ban is in response to a 2022 petition that citied two studies linking cancer in male rats to high levels of Red 3 exposure. The way that the dye causes cancer in rats cannot occur in humans, the FDA noted, adding that there has not been scientific evidence to show the dye could cause cancer in other animals or people. 

But the Delaney Clause of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires the FDA to prohibit additives that can cause cancer in any animals or people. The chemical already was prohibited from being used in cosmetic products more than three decades ago.

"This is a welcome, but long overdue, action from the FDA: removing the unsustainable double standard in which Red 3 was banned from lipstick but permitted in candy," Peter Lurie, director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest group, which led the petition effort, told the Associated Press.

Red 3 is primarily used in candy, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, frozen desserts, frostings and ingested drugs, according to the FDA. Specific products that have listed Red 3 in recent years include some types of Fruit by the Foot, Dubble Bubble gum, Entenmann's Little Bites, Hostess Ding Dongs, Nestle strawberry milk, Jordan Almonds, Pez candies, Brach's candy corn, Ringpops, and Tylenol PM, Forbes reported. It is still found in thousands of items on shelves in America, but the FDA estimates that Red 3 is "not as widely used in food and drugs when compared to other certified colors."

Some companies have taken steps to phase out the use of Red 3 in recent years. Just Born, the Pennsylvania-headquartered company that makes Peeps, told the New York Times in 2023 that only two varieties of its marshmallow candies (pink and lavender) would be made using the dye in 2024. After that, the dye would be phased out of all its products, Just Born said. 

The FDA banned the use of Red 3 in cosmetics and topical drugs in 1990. 

In 2023, California became the first state to ban the dye in food, citing the rat research as well as a 2021 study that linked Red 3 and other dyes to behavioral problems in some children, the New York Times reported. The California law goes into effect in 2027. Red 3 is already banned for food use in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, except in certain kinds of cherries, the Associated Press reported. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead Department of Health and Human Services, has been a proponent of banning many of the artificial dyes and ingredients found in food and drinks.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News FDA Philadelphia Cancer Food Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon
Purchased - Doctor speaking with her patient in the office

Finding a primary care doctor

Just In

Must Read

Business

New cafe and cocktail lounge opens inside the Kimmel Center

Ensemble Arts bar

Adult Health

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Food & Drink

The Eagles are in the playoffs – eat like it's the postseason

eagles playoffs parc bread

Women's Health

Black mothers in Philly remain far more likely to have unexpected complications during delivery, report says

Severe Maternal Morbidity

Fitness

Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time

broad street run 2025

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved