More Health:

January 14, 2025

Black mothers in Philly remain far more likely to have unexpected complications during delivery, report says

Severe maternal morbidity rates have been climbing since 2018 – an increase fueled by chronic health conditions like hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Severe Maternal Morbidity Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Black mothers in Philadelphia are twice as likely as white mothers to experience unexpected, severe complications during delivery, a new report finds.

Black women in Philadelphia are twice as likely to have unexpected complications while giving birth than women of other races and ethnicities, according to a new report.

Severe maternal morbidity – unexpected outcomes during labor and delivery that result in short- or long-term health issues for the mother and her baby – "increased dramatically" in Philadelphia between 2016 and 2022, according to a report released Monday by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

MORE: Annual dementia diagnoses will double by 2060, study finds

The number of cases spiked particularly among Black mothers, mirroring nationwide trends. Factors contributing to disparities in maternal outcomes include differences in access to health care coverage, social and economic issues, and structural and systemic racism, research shows. Finding ways to reduce these disparities and improve maternal and infant health are important to improving overall public health, experts say.

"We shouldn't just be looking at the tragedy of people who have died," said Karen Pollack, executive vice president of programs and operations at the Maternity Care Coalition, a local organization that provides services to pregnant women and young families. "We also want to be looking at what are some of these near misses that also can have long-term consequences for pregnant people and for babies who are being born under these circumstances."

In 2016, Philadelphia had 70 cases of severe maternal morbidity per 10,000 deliveries, compared to 121 cases per 10,000 deliveries in 2022. Between 2016 and 2022, Philly had 1,247 cases – an average of 178 per year, according to the health department's report. This was down from an average of 462 cases between 2011 and 2014, but since 2018 the city's the severe maternal morbidity rate has been climbing again.

From 2016 to 2022, Black mothers accounted for 42% of all deliveries and had the highest rate of severe maternal morbidity compared to other groups: 118 cases per 10,000 deliveries. White mothers accounted for 30% of deliveries and had the lowest severe maternal morbidity rate, 63 cases per 10,000 deliveries. 

Racial disparities were present among mothers with Medicaid and mothers with private health insurance. This finding suggests that differences in health insurance did not account for the disparities in severe maternal morbidity, according to the city's public health department.

Racial disparities have not shortened much since the four-year stretch between 2011 to 2014. A previous city report found the severe maternal morbidity rate for Black mothers during that period was about 26 per 1,000 deliveries compared to about 13 cases per 1,000 deliveries for white women.

The most recent report drew on statistics from insurance companies, but going forward, the health department will be able to use real-time data from labor and delivery hospitals through a surveillance program it launched in 2023. The program will help develop interventions for severe maternal morbidity and improve overall public health, according to the health department.

Chronic health problems such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity contributed to the rise in severe maternal morbidity, the report said. The "physical impact of experiencing racism" also has an "impact on health outcomes," Pollack added. 

Data from the recently-launched surveillance program will help assess what interventions are working and other approaches to take, Pollack said.

Other findings showed that:

• People under 20 or over 35 had higher rates of severe maternal morbidity compared to those in their 20s and early 30s.

• Hospital deliveries that involved a severe maternal morbidity were two-to-three times more expensive than uncomplicated hospital deliveries.

Philly Joy Bank, developed by Philadelphia's Community Action Network, gives 250 pregnant residents $1,000 a month from the second trimester through one year after birth, as well as other forms of support such as visits from doulas and financial counseling. The health department also has a new campaign about the early warning signs of complications that can arise after giving birth.

The White House launched the Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in 2022, which spurred, among other initiatives, a partnership between a division of the federal government and the March of Dimes to improve maternal health outcomes among Black mothers.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy Philadelphia Delivery Mothers Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon
Purchased - Doctor speaking with her patient in the office

Finding a primary care doctor

Just In

Must Read

Development

With no 76ers arena, Center City revitalization will 'start from scratch'

Parker 76ers Arena

Adult Health

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Books

Book A.J. Brown was reading on sidelines is No. 1 on bestseller list

aj brown eagles book

Senior Health

Annual dementia diagnoses will double by 2060, study finds

Dementia in US

Fitness

Broad Street Run to return May 4 with earlier start time

broad street run 2025

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved