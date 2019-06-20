The best SEPTA perks available currently

Do you have a SEPTA Key, TrailPass, TransPass or One Day Independence Pass?

If you ride SEPTA, you can use your valid Pass or Key to score discounts on things like theater shows, lunch, museum admission and Phillies games.

SEPTA Perks is a program designed to reward loyal riders, and the various benefits change regularly.

We searched through the close to 130 perks currently available in mid-June to find the best ones you should take advantage of right now.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" at Franklin Institute – Get $3 off daytime admission to the special exhibit



Parks on Tap – Get $1 off your first drink at any Parks on Tap location



XFINITY Live! – Get 10 percent off your food bill (perk also available at Chickie's & Pete's and Geno's Steaks inside XFINITY Live!)

Dunkin' – Get a large hot or iced coffee for $1.49 every Tuesday at any participating Greater Philadelphia-area Dunkin'

SWEAT Fitness – Sign up for a one year contract and receive one month free (13 months for the price of 12) and no enrollment fee

Philadelphia Phillies – Receive an $8 discount on tickets to select Phillies games this summer



Kimmel Center – Get 10 percent off select Broadway Philadelphia performances

Sullivan's Steakhouse in King of Prussia – Receive a complimentary appetizer with purchase of an entrée



Philadelphia Runner – Free socks with in-store purchase over $75

Just Salad – Get 10 percent off your order (minimum order $7.99)



Field House – Enjoy $4 craft beers (valid anytime except Saturday after 9 p.m.)

Arden Theatre Company – Get $10 off your ticket to any production



Shibe Sports – Get 15 percent off your entire purchase



Irish Pub – Get 10 percent off food and non-alcoholic drinks

Eastern State Penitentiary – Get $2 off adult admission to the daytime prison tour

Philly Pretzel Company – Buy 10 pretzels and get 3 free at participating locations

One Liberty Observation Deck – Get $2 off admission

Sonny's Famous Steaks – Get 5 percent off your order

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest – Free roller skating admission

Adventure Aquarium – Get $4 off general admission

Philly PHLASH – Ride for free

Elmwood Park Zoo – Get $2 off regular admission

