June 20, 2019

The best SEPTA perks available currently

If you take public transportation, you can use your valid SEPTA Key or Pass to score discounts

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Bus on Market Street Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA bus at 2nd and Market streets in Old City.

Do you have a SEPTA Key, TrailPass, TransPass or One Day Independence Pass?

If you ride SEPTA, you can use your valid Pass or Key to score discounts on things like theater shows, lunch, museum admission and Phillies games.

SEPTA Perks is a program designed to reward loyal riders, and the various benefits change regularly. 

We searched through the close to 130 perks currently available in mid-June to find the best ones you should take advantage of right now.

RELATED: More than 75% of Pennsylvanian's drive alone, just 19% regularly use public transit | SEPTA reduces minimum value that can be added to Key Cards to $1

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" at Franklin Institute – Get $3 off daytime admission to the special exhibit

Parks on Tap – Get $1 off your first drink at any Parks on Tap location

XFINITY Live! – Get 10 percent off your food bill (perk also available at Chickie's & Pete's and Geno's Steaks inside XFINITY Live!)

Dunkin' – Get a large hot or iced coffee for $1.49 every Tuesday at any participating Greater Philadelphia-area Dunkin'

SWEAT Fitness – Sign up for a one year contract and receive one month free (13 months for the price of 12) and no enrollment fee

Philadelphia Phillies – Receive an $8 discount on tickets to select Phillies games this summer

Kimmel Center – Get 10 percent off select Broadway Philadelphia performances

Sullivan's Steakhouse in King of Prussia – Receive a complimentary appetizer with purchase of an entrée

Philadelphia Runner – Free socks with in-store purchase over $75

Just Salad – Get 10 percent off your order (minimum order $7.99)

Field House – Enjoy $4 craft beers (valid anytime except Saturday after 9 p.m.)

Arden Theatre Company – Get $10 off your ticket to any production

Shibe Sports – Get 15 percent off your entire purchase

Irish Pub – Get 10 percent off food and non-alcoholic drinks

Eastern State Penitentiary – Get $2 off adult admission to the daytime prison tour

Philly Pretzel Company – Buy 10 pretzels and get 3 free at participating locations

One Liberty Observation Deck – Get $2 off admission

Sonny's Famous Steaks – Get 5 percent off your order

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest – Free roller skating admission

Adventure Aquarium – Get $4 off general admission

Philly PHLASH – Ride for free

Elmwood Park Zoo – Get $2 off regular admission

Sinead Cummings
