More News:

June 13, 2019

SEPTA reduces minimum value that can be added to Key Cards to $1

All subway station kiosks will be upgraded by July 8

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Public Transit SEPTA
051116_SEPTAKeythree Source/SEPTA

SEPTA Key.

SEPTA has responded to customer feedback about the minimum value riders can add to their Key Cards at station kiosks, reducing the amount from $5 to $1, officials said this week.

The Travel Wallet feature of the Key Card is designed to make it easy for customers keep track of their transit spending, but many have found the $5 minimum too high for their needs. SEPTA previously decreased the minimum load vale from $10 to $5.

To start, the $1 minimum is available at 10 stations: Frankford, 69th Street Transportation and Olney Transportation Centers, and 52nd Street, Walnut/Locust, Snyder, 15th Street, Ellsworth/Federal, Spring Garden (BSL), North Philadelphia, 60th Street and 30th Street Stations.

SEPTA plans to roll out the $1 minimum to additional stations each week, covering all Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line stations by Monday, July 8. Riders obtaining new SEPTA Key Cards will still have to pay the $4.95 fee, which is then credited to their accounts when their cards are registered.

The lowered minimum comes as nearly 40,000 SEPTA Key Cards, obtained by some of the system's earliest adopters in 2016,  are set to expire on July 31 and will need to be renewed.

"SEPTA reminds all customers to register their SEPTA Key Card as soon as they purchase it to protect against loss and theft," SEPTA said in a statement. "Also, by registering within 30 days of their purchase, customers will receive a credit to their Travel Wallet for the $4.95 new card fee."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Public Transit SEPTA Philadelphia SEPTA Key

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Investigations

Police say man died in jump from Borgata hotel window in Atlantic City
Borgata Atlantic City Jump death Parking Lot

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Penn Museum

How do you move an ancient 25,000 pound sphinx? Very carefully.
Carroll - Moving the Sphinx of the Pharaoh Ramses II at Penn Museum

Adult Health

What’s the difference between acetaminophen and ibuprofen?
Ibuprofren Motrin

Lawsuits

N.J. comedian gets $4.1 million for neo-Nazi site's Ariana Grande bombing smear
Dean Obeidallah

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved