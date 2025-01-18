Trump moves inauguration ceremony indoors due to forecast of dangerously cold weather

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday he will move his inauguration inside the U.S. Capitol building, instead of holding it on the terrace overlooking the National Mall, citing weather forecasts for frigid temperatures.

The inauguration was scheduled to begin around 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Monday, but it wasn't immediately clear if that would change to accommodate an indoor ceremony.

MORE: Snow, frigid temperatures for Sunday's Eagles game could make for 'nightmare' ride home for fans

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Trump wrote in a social media post. "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

Trump wrote that the ceremony, which will include speeches and his official oath of office, will be held in the Capitol rotunda.

"The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," Trump wrote. "This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies released a statement saying the panel "will honor the request of the President-elect and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies inside the U.S. Capitol to the Rotunda."

Former Republican President Ronald Reagan was the first, and so far the only, president to hold his inauguration in the rotunda.

The Architect of the Capitol notes on a webpage about former inaugurations that for the Reagan inauguration, the Bible "was placed on a marble-topped table that was built for the second inaugural of Abraham Lincoln. The table was constructed with an iron baluster cast for the Capitol dome in the 1860's."

Trump wrote in his social media post that supporters who travel to Washington, D.C., could attend a live viewing inside the Capital One Arena, which is downtown. It will also be the site of a Trump rally on Sunday.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," Trump wrote. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

The Capital One Arena has 20,000 seats, according to its website. That is far fewer people than could stand on the hundreds of acres that make up the National Mall.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com.