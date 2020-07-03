Northern Liberties to close 2nd Street for expanded outdoor dining

The annual 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties is canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 crisis, but there's a new event to look forward to in July.

On Saturday, July 11, 2nd Street will be closed to traffic from Germantown to Spring Garden avenues between noon and 8 p.m. for Easy StrEats, allowing restaurants to safely expand their outdoor dining.

"Put on your mask, keep a safe distance from others, and shop your heart away so that beloved businesses thrive and return in full force," the event's Facebook page states. "For brunch, dinner, or any other meal in-between, restaurants will open outdoor seating, available by reservation only."

Around 20 restaurants in Northern Liberties will be able to extend their seating into the street for the event.



On Easy StrEat's FAQ page, the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District suggests that the event may not be a one-time-only deal.

"It largely depends on people behaving, wearing masks and not making a mess of things," the website states.

In South Philly, a portion of East Passyunk Avenue also will be closed off to traffic to expand outdoor dining from Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12.