Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street

Thursday night, Safran Turney Hospitality opened a pop-up restaurant operating out of Jamonera, Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran's Spanish wine bar on 13th Street.



Called Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack, you can probably guess what's on the menu – seafood and ice cream.

There are two kinds of lobster rolls, a Nashville hot fried fish sandwich, a crispy calamari hoagie, pan-seared crab cakes, raw oysters and much more to eat, plus ice cream sandwiches and floats for dessert.

The drinks are also summery and include margarita ice pops and the Salty Dog cocktail made with gin, ginger and grapefruit. Happy hour runs 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Salty's has 70 seats, with seating in front of both Jamonera and Open House next door, as well as down the block in front of Grocery. Reservations can be made online.

Their menu will also be available for pickup and delivery, most likely starting this weekend. You can check out the restaurant's full food and drinks menu below. Salty's will be open through September.

Courtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack Courtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack The menu includes lots of delicious rolls and hoagies.



Courtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack Courtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack Finish the meal with a refreshing ice cream treat.

