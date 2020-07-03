More Events:

July 03, 2020

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street

Safran Turney Hospitality opened a summertime pop-up operating out of Jamonera


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack Courtesy of/Safran Turney Hospitality

Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack's menu will make you feel like you've escaped the city and traveled to the Shore. The pop-up is operating out of Jamonera with lots of outdoor seating available.

Thursday night, Safran Turney Hospitality opened a pop-up restaurant operating out of Jamonera, Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran's Spanish wine bar on 13th Street.

Called Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack, you can probably guess what's on the menu – seafood and ice cream.

RELATED: Anchor Light is new, seafood-driven concept selling lobster rolls

There are two kinds of lobster rolls, a Nashville hot fried fish sandwich, a crispy calamari hoagie, pan-seared crab cakes, raw oysters and much more to eat, plus ice cream sandwiches and floats for dessert.

The drinks are also summery and include margarita ice pops and the Salty Dog cocktail made with gin, ginger and grapefruit. Happy hour runs 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Salty's has 70 seats, with seating in front of both Jamonera and Open House next door, as well as down the block in front of Grocery. Reservations can be made online.

Their menu will also be available for pickup and delivery, most likely starting this weekend. You can check out the restaurant's full food and drinks menu below. Salty's will be open through September.

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream ShackCourtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

The menu includes lots of delicious rolls and hoagies.


Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream ShackCourtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Finish the meal with a refreshing ice cream treat.


Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream ShackCourtesy of/Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

There are margarita ice pops on the menu.




Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Seafood Center City

