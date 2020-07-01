More Events:

Anchor Light is new, seafood-driven concept selling lobster rolls

Chef Tyler Akin is setting up a 'ghost kitchen' at Stock in Rittenhouse

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Anchor Light Courtesy of/Anchor Light

Anchor Light from Tyler Akin will operate as a 'ghost kitchen' out of Stock in Rittenhouse this summer. On the menu are three different kinds of lobster rolls.

Chef and restaurateur Tyler Akin is behind Philadelphia's Res Ipsa Cafe, an all-day operation that sells delicious breakfast sandwiches in the daytime and fantastic Italian meals in the evening, and the Southeast-Asian restaurant Stock, known for its pho.

He's now adding another Philly eatery to the mix, Anchor Light, a summery, seafood-driven concept.

Anchor Light will operate as a "ghost kitchen" out of Stock's Rittenhouse location this summer, offering pickup and delivery online and through Caviar beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Anchor LightCourtesy of/Anchor Light

A lobster roll from Anchor Light. There are three options to choose from: Connecticut-style, Maine-Style and New England-style.

The concept comes from Akin's childhood memories of summers spent in Stone Harbor, New Jersey and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

On the menu are three different lobster rolls, Connecticut-style, Maine-Style and New England-style, as well as a Maryland crab roll and shrimp roll. 

If that all sounds too good to just pick one, there is the option to purchase a four-pack, which include two lobster rolls, one crab roll and one shrimp roll for $62 total.

Non-seafood options include a jumbo all-beef hot dog, fried chicken sandwich and Impossible Burger. For sides, there are crinkle-cut fries served with or without Old Bay, corn salad with grilled peach and lime vinaigrette, and watermelon salad with mint and feta.

Akin also plans on hosting a few Anchor Light pop-ups throughout the summer. Details will be announced on Stock's Instagram.

Stock Rittenhouse is still selling its regular menu for pickup and delivery. The Fishtown location is currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, as well as Res Ipsa Cafe.

