June 23, 2020

Oyster House selling lobster roll kits – just in time for Fourth of July

Treat your family to the summertime favorite over the holiday weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
lobster roll kit Bondfire Media/Oyster House

Oyster House's lobster roll kit can feed six. It's available for pickup only and orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Already starting to think about the Fourth of July?

If you're looking to make the holiday weekend special since many of the usual July 4th events have been canceled or turned into virtual experiences due to COVID-19, then why not go all-out on favorite summertime foods?

One easy way to treat your family is with Oyster House's new DIY lobster roll kit, which can feed six.

The kit comes with split top buns, fresh Maine lobster meat, lobster salad dressing, clarified butter and house-made old bay chips.

It's available for pickup only for a total price of $135. Twenty-four hours notice is needed for all orders. The kit can be ordered by calling (215) 567-7683.

Another option Oyster House recently started offering that's good for Fourth of July fun is the $72 surf 'n' turf grill kit. The clambake kit, which was first offered at the end of April, also is available to order.

Both kits are available for pickup every Friday and Saturday, but orders must be placed by Wednesday of that week.

Oyster House is located in Center City at 1516 Sansom St.

