Open on the Ave pilot program to expand outdoor dining in Passyunk

East Passyunk Avenue is home to some of the city's best restaurants.

In an effort to expand their outdoor dining while still keeping tables 6-feet apart, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District has announced Open on the Ave, a temporary street closure pilot program.

From 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, five blocks will be taken over by restaurants, bars and shops.



The al fresco dining event is described as bringing "a flair of Europe to the streets of Philadelphia," and also as a way to help businesses struggling with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. By expanding seating into the street, restaurants can safely serve more customers.

On Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced that plans for Philadelphia to fully enter the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening process have been delayed until at least Aug. 1. Currently, indoor dining is not permitted.

At Open on the Ave, masks will be mandatory until guests are seated at tables for eating and drinking, and all attendees are asked to practice social distancing.



More than 20 restaurants will offer a mixture of reservations and first come, first served seating.

Participating restaurants and eateries include Barcelona Wine Bar, Big Catch Poke, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Black & Brew, Cantina Los Caballitos, Essen, Flannel, Fond, ITV Philly, Isabella Pizza, Laurel, Le Virtù, Manatawny Still Works, Marra’s, Noir Philadelphia, NOORD, Palace of Indian, Perla, Philly Bagels, Pistolas Del Sur, Pub on East Passyunk, P’unk Burger, River Twice, Stateside, Stogie Joe’s Tavern, Teas n’ Mi and The Bottle Shop.

During Open on the Ave, hours of operation will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.