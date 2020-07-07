More Culture:

July 07, 2020

Thirsty Dice Scoop Shop opens on Fairmount Avenue

The cafe serves ice cream and boozy milkshakes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Thirsty Dice Scoop Shop Courtesy of/Thirsty Dice

Scoops, pints and quarts of Bassetts ice cream are available from the Thirsty Dice Scoop Shop in Fairmount.

The Thirsty Dice Scoop Shop is now open at the Fairmount cafe, offering customers Bassetts ice cream Tuesday through Sunday.

Flavors include classics like cookie dough and chocolate, as well as more adventurous creations like the Guatemalan Ripple, made with Guatemalan-sourced coffee and mocha-fudge ripple and blended with mini coffee-filled chocolates.

Scoops are available in a cup, sugar cone or waffle cone starting at $4.50. Pints ($7.75) and quarts ($12) are available to go, as well.

The scoop shop also serves coffee and milkshakes with whipped cream and a cherry. Adults looking to imbibe can try one of six boozy shakes, like the bananas Foster ($12) with dark rum, banana ice cream and caramel.

And if you need a meal to go with your dessert, there are some snacks on the menu for takeout. They include a sausage sandwich, nachos, pork belly skewers, flatbreads and tater tots. 

The scoop shop is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It's located at 17th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

