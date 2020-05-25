Where to buy ice cream in Philly, now that it's summer

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. While this year's summer season will bring a different type of "normal" to the city because of the coronavirus crisis, there's still one guarantee. Summer means more ice cream.

Below we've rounded up some of the top places in Philadelphia to order the sweet treat for pickup or delivery. So next time you're craving dessert, buy from a local favorite.

Scoop DeVille

Through Caviar, you can order pickup and delivery from Scoop DeVille's shop in Midtown Village or stand in Old City's The Bourse.

What makes Scoop DeVille a favorite in Philly is that customers can create their own custom blends. If you want vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips, gummy bears, pretzels and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups mixed in that's no problem. You can be as creative as you want with your concoction, or opt for one of Scoop's tried-and-true suggested blends.

Bassetts Ice Cream

There are a few different ways to get Bassetts, which was established in 1861. You can order online for pickup at Reading Terminal Market, or you can have the ice cream delivered through a service like Caviar or goPuff.

You can get scoops, pints and kits to make sundaes and ice cream sandwiches.

1-900-Ice-Cream

1-900's desserts are a little harder to get, but worth it if you can snag a few pints or ice cream pies. Currently the ice cream is sold exclusively online and can sell out within minutes.

You'll want to follow 1-900 on Instagram and sign up for their mailing list for a head start on placing orders. The ice cream can be shipped or picked up in Rittenhouse.



Weckerly’s Ice Cream

Weckerly's in Fishtown is open for pickup from 2 to 8 p.m. during the week and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Orders can be placed online for ice cream sandwiches, pints and scoops.

If you've never tried Weckerly's before, let us suggest going with an ice cream sandwich.

You can also order a Joy Box, which lets you build your own assortment of goods from Weckerly's, Triple Bottom Brewing, Càphê Roasters, Lil Pop Shop, Third Wheel Cheese and Mycopolitan Mushrooms.

The Franklin Fountain

If you're in the mood for some old fashioned flavors then check out Franklin Fountain in Old City. The classic ice cream parlor is selling pints and ice cream bars for delivery through Caviar and Grubhub. Pickup is also available by calling (215) 967-1184. More details on the current menu are available online.