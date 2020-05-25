More Culture:

May 25, 2020

Purchases of 'We Are Philly' T-shirts help those in need

Chefs Michael Solomonov, Marc Vetri and Nick Elmi have been spotted wearing the T-shirt on Instagram

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Donations
'We Are Philly' T-shirts Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

For each 'We Are Philly' T-shirt sold, a care package of food supplied by Giordano Garden Groceries will be donated. The T-shirt is $25 total and the care package is valued at $18.

All it takes is a few clicks and you can help a Philadelphian in need during the COVID-19 crisis, plus you'll get a new T-shirt that Philly chefs Michael Solomonov, Marc Vetri and Nick Elmi have been spotted wearing.

For each "We Are Philly" T-shirt sold, a care package of food supplied by Giordano Garden Groceries will be donated.

"As we are all too familiar, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the restaurant industry as well as our city as a whole," states the website. "Our campaign is to get food into the hands of those who have felt these effects, whether they work in our industry, teach our children, work for the city or are just our neighbors in need."

The T-shirt is $25 total and the care package is valued at $18. Orders can be placed onlineThere are three colors to choose from, but it seems green is the most popular.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

