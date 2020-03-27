More Events:

March 27, 2020

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses

Get ice cream, cheese and beer delivered to your doorstep while staying home and social distancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Local Businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

You can help support small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic by ordering a Joy Box. Build your own assortment of goods from Triple Bottom Brewing, Caphe Roasters, Lil Pop Shop, Third Wheel Cheese, Mycopolitan Mushrooms and Weckerly's Ice Cream. Andy and Jennifer Satinsky of Weckerly's are pictured above.

While staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19, you can order a pick-me-up for yourself or a friend with the Joy Box, filled with food and drink from local small businesses.

For each Joy Box, you build your own assortment of goods from Triple Bottom Brewing, Weckerly's Ice Cream, Càphê Roasters, Lil Pop Shop, Third Wheel Cheese and Mycopolitan Mushrooms.

RELATED: Dock Street Brewery offering DIY pizza kits available for curbside pickup

So for example, you can purchase coffee to enjoy in the morning, cheese to have at lunch, mushrooms to use for dinner, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches for dessert and beer to enjoy whenever. Or, pick-and-choose whatever combination you want from the vendors.

Orders can be placed online. There's a $40 minimum and only Philadelphia addresses are eligible for deliveries.

"Deliveries will take place on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday following your order," states the website. "We'll email you by Tuesday to let you know which day we’ll be delivering your joy. You are also welcome to pick up your box on Wednesday between 3-6 p.m. at Triple Bottom Brewing."

Delivery is contact-free. A text will be sent when the Joy Box is dropped off.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Local Businesses Philadelphia Beer Lil Pop Shop Cheese Coronavirus COVID-19 Business Weckerly's Ice Cream

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2020 free agency grades: Dallas Cowboys edition
032720DakPrescott

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Sixers all-time one-on-one bracket: the Julius Erving region
Julius-Erving_032720_usat

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with celebs performing from their own homes
Elton John hosting Living Room Concert for America

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved