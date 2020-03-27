Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses

While staying home to stop the spread of COVID-19, you can order a pick-me-up for yourself or a friend with the Joy Box, filled with food and drink from local small businesses.

For each Joy Box, you build your own assortment of goods from Triple Bottom Brewing, Weckerly's Ice Cream, Càphê Roasters, Lil Pop Shop, Third Wheel Cheese and Mycopolitan Mushrooms.

So for example, you can purchase coffee to enjoy in the morning, cheese to have at lunch, mushrooms to use for dinner, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches for dessert and beer to enjoy whenever. Or, pick-and-choose whatever combination you want from the vendors.

Orders can be placed online. There's a $40 minimum and only Philadelphia addresses are eligible for deliveries.

"Deliveries will take place on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday following your order," states the website. "We'll email you by Tuesday to let you know which day we’ll be delivering your joy. You are also welcome to pick up your box on Wednesday between 3-6 p.m. at Triple Bottom Brewing."

Delivery is contact-free. A text will be sent when the Joy Box is dropped off.