Dock Street Brewery offering DIY pizza kits available for curbside pickup

If you're looking for something fun to do while staying home during the COVID-19 crisis and want to support a local business, pick up a DIY pizza kit from Philadelphia's Dock Street Brewery.

Contactless curbside pickup is offered at both the West Philly and Point Breeze locations.

While Philadelphia's "stay at home" order prohibits ordering food from a restaurant via walk-in. Takeout orders placed over the phone or online are still OK.

The pizza kits, which come with two small doughs for 10-inch pies, toppings and sauce, range from $15 to $17. There are four options.

The West Philly location's takeout menu also includes wood-fired pizzas, appetizers and salads. At both locations, customers can pick up beer to take home.

If interested, you can order online. Dock Street South's address is 2118 Washington Ave. and Dock Street West's address is 701 S. 50th St.

In addition, Dock Street is hosting a raffle with 100% of proceeds going to tipped employees. It's $5 to enter. Up for grabs are five $100 gift certificates to use when coronavirus restrictions have lifted. Dock Street is also raffling off a date with general manager Matt McParland.

Both raffles end Wednesday, March 25.