March 24, 2020

Enjoy live blues music during Twisted Tail's virtual social hour on Wednesdays

The Headhouse Square restaurant also will post cocktail how-to demos and whiskey tasting videos


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Music
Twisted Tail's virtual social hour and online whiskey tasting discussions Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Twisted Tail's virtual social hour with live blues music will take place Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Watch the livestream on the restaurant's Facebook page while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. Twisted Tail also will post videos of whiskey tastings and cocktail how-to demonstrations to its social media pages.

The Twisted Tail, a Southern-inspired restaurant, bar and live music venue in Headhouse Square, is launching a virtual social hour with live blues music on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Philadelphia restaurants' dining rooms are currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and there's a "stay at home" order in place, so this is an inventive way to connect with Twisted Tail and have some fun in your living room.

RELATED: Tips for hosting a virtual happy hour while social distancing

Starting Wednesday, March 25, music lovers are invited to tune in to the Twisted Tail's Facebook for a two-hour livestream of blues entertainer Mikey Junior.

"Now, more than ever, we need to come together and support one another through these unsettling times," said Twisted Tail's owner, George Reilly. "Doing that from your couch can be a bit tricky, so, grab a beverage and we’ll fill your living room with the comforting sounds of live blues in the hopes of sparking fond memories and hopeful glimpses of better times to come."

In addition to live music on Wednesdays, the restaurant also will post videos of whiskey tastings and discussions with Reilly and beverage manager Alex Gay on Mondays, and cocktail how-to demonstrations on Fridays. These videos will be posted by 3 p.m.

Check Twisted Tail's social media for all updates.

And if you'd like to show your support for Twisted Tail, you can place a takeout order by calling the restaurant at (215) 558-2471 or opt for delivery. To show appreciation for Junior, viewers can donate to @MikeyJunior on Venmo.



Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

