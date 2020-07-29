Emmy Squared opens rooftop extension for pizza, beer, cocktails

Emmy Squared opened a location in Queen Village last fall, bringing Detroit-style rectangular pizza, loaded waffle fries and Le Big Matt, a double-patty burger on a pretzel bun, to Philadelphia.

On Friday, the restaurant will open its roof to diners on a first come, first served basis.

Courtesy of/Emmy Squared Emmy Squared is located at 632 S. Fifth St. in Philly. There are also locations in New York and Nashville.

The outdoor extension will have tables spread at least six feet apart and all guests must wear a mask when not seated.

The full Emmy Squared food menu will be offered on the roof, in addition to cocktails, wine and beer. There also will be frozen cocktails exclusive to the outdoor space.



The roof will be open Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it will close at 9 p.m.

Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants is prohibited until at least Sept. 1, causing some places to get creative with what they can do outdoors.