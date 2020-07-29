Emmy Squared opens rooftop extension for pizza, beer, cocktails

July 29, 2020
Emmy Squared opened a location in Queen Village last fall, bringing Detroit-style rectangular pizza, loaded waffle fries and Le Big Matt, a double-patty burger on a pretzel bun, to Philadelphia.
On Friday, the restaurant will open its roof to diners on a first come, first served basis.
The full Emmy Squared food menu will be offered on the roof, in addition to cocktails, wine and beer. There also will be frozen cocktails exclusive to the outdoor space.
The roof will be open Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it will close at 9 p.m.
Indoor dining at Philadelphia restaurants is prohibited until at least Sept. 1, causing some places to get creative with what they can do outdoors.
