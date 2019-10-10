More Culture:

October 10, 2019

Emmy Squared brings Detroit-style pizza to Philadelphia's Queen Village

On the menu are pizzas, a burger on a pretzel bun and loaded waffle fries

By Sinead Cummings
Emmy Squared opening in Philly Courtesy of/Emmy Squared

Emmy Squared, known for its Detroit-style pizza, is opening in Philly on Oct. 11. Pictured here is the Vodka pizza with house-made vodka sauce, basil and pecorino.

Brooklyn-born Emmy Squared, known for its Detroit-style rectangular pizza, is opening in Philadelphia on Friday evening.

The restaurant in Queen Village is the fifth Emmy Squared location for co-founders Emily and Matt Hyland. There are two in New York and two in Nashville.

RELATED: Mexican restaurant Condesa, from the team behind Pizzeria Beddia, now open

While the majority of the menu is pizza – the Colony with pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and local honey sounds extra good – there are also sandwiches, salads, loaded waffle fries and a few small, seasonal plates. Le Big Matt, the restaurant's well-known, double-patty burger on a pretzel bun, is available, too.

Philly's Emmy Squared also will have menu items exclusive to the city, like the Tony Luke Jr. pizza with broccoli rabe, roasted garlic, bacon, hot peppers and provolone, and the chopped cheese fries with chopped beef, red onion, bell pepper, pickles and smoky queso. 

For the opening week, a portion of proceeds from the two exclusive items will go to charities that support breast cancer research. Emmy Squared in Queen Village normally will be open Tuesday through Sunday, but will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 15. 

The restaurant's 92-seat dining room will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and on Sundays. It will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Lunch will be introduced in the weeks that follow. 

The bar will be open 4 p.m. to midnight, with happy hour available until 6 p.m. The bar area can seat 43, while the actual bar has 10 seats.

Below are photos of the space and some of the menu items. Emmy Squared is located at 632 S. Fifth St.

Emmy Squared openingCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

The bar, adorned with emerald green tile, seats 10.


Emmy Squared openingCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

The Colony pizza is one of the many pies available made with red sauce.


Emmy Squared openingCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

The Le Big Matt Burger has a double-stack of grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, greens, pickles, Sammy Sauce and comes with a side of waffle fries.


Emmy Squared openingCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

The Hot Chicken pizza has Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce and chopped pickle.


Emmy Squared openingCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

The chopped cheese fries are a Philly exclusive.


