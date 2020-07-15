More Events:

July 15, 2020

Sansom Street Surf Club from Mission Taqueria opens in Center City

On the menu are tropical drinks served in pineapples and coconuts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Sansom Street Surf Club Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Mission Taqueria in Center City has transformed its outside area into a new offshoot, the Sansom Street Surf Club. It's open for lunch and dinner.

While indoor dining is not currently permitted in Philadelphia, Mission Taqueria in Center City is bringing a new concept outside.

The restaurant has opened the Sansom Street Surf Club for outdoor dining. It includes seating for up to 75 guests.

RELATED: Juno is new, open-air Mexican restaurant in Philly's Spring Arts District | Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street | Anchor Light is new, seafood-driven concept selling lobster rolls

The Surf Club is located across the street from Mission, next to the InterPark parking garage. 

It's open for both lunch and dinner. On the menu are some favorites from Mission, like the mahi mahi tacos and green juice margarita, as well as new items including the Tijuana hot dog and drinks served in pineapples and coconuts.

The full menu is available to browse online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles can still trade for Yannick Ngakoue, but it's now or never
Yannick-Ngakoue_031920_usat

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Eagles

Updating Alshon Jeffery's standing with the Eagles
071420AlshonJeffery

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Festivals

Watch this weekend: Philadelphia Film Society hosts virtual film fest
virtual film festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved