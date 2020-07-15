Sansom Street Surf Club from Mission Taqueria opens in Center City

While indoor dining is not currently permitted in Philadelphia, Mission Taqueria in Center City is bringing a new concept outside.

The restaurant has opened the Sansom Street Surf Club for outdoor dining. It includes seating for up to 75 guests.

The Surf Club is located across the street from Mission, next to the InterPark parking garage.

It's open for both lunch and dinner. On the menu are some favorites from Mission, like the mahi mahi tacos and green juice margarita, as well as new items including the Tijuana hot dog and drinks served in pineapples and coconuts.

The full menu is available to browse online.