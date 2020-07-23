Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront

FCM Hospitality has opened a collection of outdoor eateries along the Delaware River waterfront and is calling it the Philly River Stroll.



The new outdoor hangouts are located at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Cherry Street Pier and Race Street Pier.

Reservations through Resy can be made online for both the Barge at Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Garden at Cherry Street Pier.

The Barge is a floating restaurant with 125 seats, while the Garden has seating for more than 200 guests.

"During this unique experience guests enter, find their ideal location in the area, then enjoy self service of food and drinks," the Resy page states. "Contact free mobile ordering is also offered for the health and safety of patrons and employees."

Guests can sit for up to two hours. Reservations will be held for 15 minutes before being offered to those on the waitlist. There will be food, beer, wine and cocktails available.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board clarified rules announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf, who had required bars and restaurants to serve food to anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages, whether indoors or outdoors. Those guidelines, including what counts as a "meal," are detailed in this PhillyVoice article.



Race Street Pier is a pop-up beer garden that operates on a first come, first served basis, although all guests must digitally sign in to enter as a safety precaution for contact tracing.

The area features shaded picnic tables that can accommodate groups of up to six people. A truck serves beer from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. and there's a menu of light bites.

At all three locations, guests must wear masks whenever they are not seated. They also should maintain six feet from others. More information can be found on the Philly River Stroll website.

"Unlike typical outdoor events and restaurants, Philly River Stroll is meant to keep guests moving," the site states. "Guests are invited to start their day or night at one pier and venture along the riverfront making stops along the way."

FCM Hospitality is a restaurant and bar collective that includes Morgan's Pier, Parks on Tap and Juno.