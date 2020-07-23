More Events:

July 23, 2020

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront

There's the Barge at Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Garden at Cherry Street Pier and a beer garden at Race Street Pier

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Delaware River Waterfront
Philly River Stroll Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Reservations through Resy can be made online for both the Barge at Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Garden at Cherry Street Pier. Pictured above are visitors at Cherry Street Pier before the coronavirus pandemic.

FCM Hospitality has opened a collection of outdoor eateries along the Delaware River waterfront and is calling it the Philly River Stroll.

The new outdoor hangouts are located at Spruce Street Harbor Park, Cherry Street Pier and Race Street Pier.

RELATED: Tinsel brings holiday cheer to 12th Street in Center City | Three movies will be screened for free at pop-up drive-in theater in Philly | Barnes Foundation selling cloth masks inspired by famous paintings

Reservations through Resy can be made online for both the Barge at Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Garden at Cherry Street Pier.

The Barge is a floating restaurant with 125 seats, while the Garden has seating for more than 200 guests.

"During this unique experience guests enter, find their ideal location in the area, then enjoy self service of food and drinks," the Resy page states. "Contact free mobile ordering is also offered for the health and safety of patrons and employees."

Guests can sit for up to two hours. Reservations will be held for 15 minutes before being offered to those on the waitlist. There will be food, beer, wine and cocktails available.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board clarified rules announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf, who had required bars and restaurants to serve food to anyone purchasing alcoholic beverages, whether indoors or outdoors. Those guidelines, including what counts as a "meal," are detailed in this PhillyVoice article.

Race Street Pier is a pop-up beer garden that operates on a first come, first served basis, although all guests must digitally sign in to enter as a safety precaution for contact tracing.

The area features shaded picnic tables that can accommodate groups of up to six people. A truck serves beer from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. and there's a menu of light bites.

At all three locations, guests must wear masks whenever they are not seated. They also should maintain six feet from others. More information can be found on the Philly River Stroll website.

"Unlike typical outdoor events and restaurants, Philly River Stroll is meant to keep guests moving," the site states. "Guests are invited to start their day or night at one pier and venture along the riverfront making stops along the way."

FCM Hospitality is a restaurant and bar collective that includes Morgan's Pier, Parks on Tap and Juno.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Delaware River Waterfront Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Bryce Harper for Phillies GM
Bryce-Harper_072320_usat

Activities

New Jersey allowing yoga, pilates and martial arts studios to resume operations
Yoga studios new jersey

Addiction

Smokers should begin cessation drugs, then decide when to quit
Smoking cessation guidelines

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' Miles Sanders poised for breakout season, could join 'elite tier' of fantasy RBs
010520MilesSanders

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved