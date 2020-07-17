More Events:

July 17, 2020

Three movies will be screened for free at pop-up drive-in theater in Philly

FringeArts has reimagined its outdoor movie series for summer 2020

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
FringeArts is hosting three free movie screenings in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Christopher Columbus Boulevard this summer. People can watch the flicks from their cars.

The drive-in series, called Reels on Wheels, will take place on three Wednesday nights: July 22, July 29 and Aug. 5.

RELATED: Philadelphia's ninth BlackStar Film Festival goes virtual | Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience, coming to Philly's Navy Yard

FringeArts usually hosts summer movie nights in its beer garden, but that's not an option this year because of COVID-19. Instead, they've found a creative way to keep the program going. 

The movies that will be screened are the family-friendly, sci-fi adventure "A Wrinkle In Time," the fantastical drama "Beasts of the Southern Wild" and the YA novel adaptation "The Hate U Give."

Each screening will start at 8:45 p.m., with the parking lot opening at 8 p.m. Assigned parking spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis and will be spaced more than 6 feet apart.

There are a limited number of parking spaces available and someone from each vehicle must RSVP in advance to attend. Tickets will be scanned at the entrance to the parking lot.

The films will be projected onto the south wall of the FringeArts building. The audience can watch from inside their vehicles and access the audio via the radio. If anyone needs to leave their car, a mask must be worn.

Sinead Cummings
