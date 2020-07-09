More Events:

July 09, 2020

Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience, coming to Philly's Navy Yard

There will be five nights of entertainment that guests can safely experience from their cars

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Parking Lot Social Courtesy of/The Parking Lot Social

The Parking Lot Social will take place in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 22, to Sunday, July 26. In addition to drive-in movies, there will be DJs, trivia contests and much more at the Navy Yard event.

The Parking Lot Social isn't just an opportunity to watch old movies on the big screen from your car. It's a full drive-in experience with comedy, trivia contests, "car-a-oke," bingo and more.

The event will take place at the Navy Yard from Wednesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 26.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series

"Think of it like a mini-festival that takes place right inside your very own car," said Grahame Ferguson, one of the event's creators. "You’ll be socially distant but 100% together with hundreds of other funseekers."

The Parking Lot Social can accommodate up to 250 cars at each drive-in experience over five nights. Attendees will be parked to look at the performance space, which includes a covered stage and two 40-foot screens. There's also a 52-foot fire hydrant spraying rainbows and two giant, inflatable gorillas. Why? We're not sure, but it definitely adds some excitement to a summer that's filled with festival and party cancellations due to COVID-19.

The Parking Lot Social's schedule at the Navy Yard is below. Tickets for the various events can be purchased online.

Wednesday, July 22

Parking LOL Comedy Night – A variety of local stand-up acts perform.

Thursday, July  23

Neon 90's Movie Night – Watch "Back to the Future II" on the big screen and check out the throwback DJ on the main stage playing all the biggest hits from the decade straight to your car stereo. Themed costumes are encouraged.

Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25

The Parking Lot Social – Engine Off, Party On! – Experience the main event with a thrilling mix of "car-a-oke," Boom Boom Bingo, silent disco DJ battles and trivia contests.
Midnight Movies – Friday's movie is "The Fast and the Furious" and Saturday's movie is "The Purge." Live DJs will be adding to the fun, too.
Social Kids – Families can enjoy the Parking Lot Social experience with a more kid-friendly environment during the day that features: The Big Family Trivia Contest, boy v. girl and parent v. kid silent disco, kid’s themed "car-a-oke" and bingo.

Sunday, July 26

Family Movie Night – Watch "Grease" with the whole family and enjoy tunes from the DJ.

