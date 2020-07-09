Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience, coming to Philly's Navy Yard

The Parking Lot Social isn't just an opportunity to watch old movies on the big screen from your car. It's a full drive-in experience with comedy, trivia contests, "car-a-oke," bingo and more.

The event will take place at the Navy Yard from Wednesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 26.

"Think of it like a mini-festival that takes place right inside your very own car," said Grahame Ferguson, one of the event's creators. "You’ll be socially distant but 100% together with hundreds of other funseekers."

The Parking Lot Social can accommodate up to 250 cars at each drive-in experience over five nights. Attendees will be parked to look at the performance space, which includes a covered stage and two 40-foot screens. There's also a 52-foot fire hydrant spraying rainbows and two giant, inflatable gorillas. Why? We're not sure, but it definitely adds some excitement to a summer that's filled with festival and party cancellations due to COVID-19.