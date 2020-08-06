More Events:

August 06, 2020

Drive-in movie theater at Philly's Navy Yard to operate daily through October

The Philadelphia Film Society has selected a diverse lineup of titles to show – there's something for everyone

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
drive-in theater coming to Navy Yard Photo by Jona/on Unsplash

From mid-August through the end of October, Philadelphians will be able to watch movies on the big screen at the Navy Yard. The Philadelphia Film Society is opening a pop-up drive-in movie theater.

The local drive-in will show newly-released films, as well as family-friendly, retro and independent films – offering pretty much something for everyone.

The local drive-in will show newly-released films, as well as family-friendly, retro and independent films – offering pretty much something for everyone.

The drive-in will open on Friday, Aug. 14, and the movies showing the first week include "Get Out," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

There will be free screenings on select Monday evenings, as well. The community programming will kick off with a partnership between PFS and ReelBlack, focusing on groundbreaking films from Black female filmmakers.

That lineup includes "Night Catches Us" (Aug. 17), "Love and Basketball" (Aug. 24) and "The Watermelon Woman" (Aug. 31). Philly's BlackStar Film Festival also is taking place this August, if you're looking for more films to check out that celebrate Black voices.

Then starting in mid-October, selections from the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival will be screened through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Tickets to the opening weekend at the drive-in go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 12. The price is $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under. PFS members can attend for $8. Tickets will be sold online only.

The drive-in will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday for one daily screening, Friday and Saturday for two screenings and Monday for one free screening (must still reserve a ticket).

"With both the PFS Roxy and Philadelphia Film Center closed for more than four months, the entire team at the Film Society has been anxious to find a way to best present films to Philadelphians," Philadelphia Film Society executive director J. Andrew Greenblatt said. "We are pleased to be able to bring people together once again, in a safe, socially distanced and classic way, where film can be enjoyed as intended – on a big screen with an audience."

The drive-in at the Navy Yard will be able to accommodate up to 200 vehicles per screening. Films will be shown via digital projection on a large screen fastened to stacked shipping containers.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing when outside their cars.

