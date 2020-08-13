More Events:

August 13, 2020

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park

Parks & Recreation's Philly Drive-In is a six-week film series beginning Aug. 21

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The movie series in Fairmount Park will run from Friday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25. Films from the BlackStar Film Festival, as well classic, family-friendly movies will be screened.

Another drive-in theater will be opening in Philly, this one outside the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. 

The Philly Drive-In at the Mann Center parking lot will feature special screenings by the BlackStar Film Festival, as well as screenings of classic and family-friendly movies. The movie series in Fairmount Park is six weeks long, beginning Friday, Aug. 21, and running through Friday, Sept. 25.

All movies will begin at 9 p.m., with pre-show screenings at 8:30 p.m. Free tickets can be reserved online. Tickets for movies through Friday, Aug. 28, are currently available. Tickets for later dates will become available at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 10.

Last week, the Philadelphia Film Society also opened a drive-in theater at the Navy Yard.

Parks & Recreation traditionally holds free, outdoor movie nights in city parks throughout the summer but had to reimagine the programming due to COVID-19.

"The Philly Drive-In is a safe and fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a free movie under the stars in our park," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's commissioner.

Below is the schedule:

BlackStar Film Festival Screenings at The Philly Drive-In

"Be Water" – Friday, Aug. 21 
"The Forty-Year-Old Version" – Saturday, Aug. 22 
"Miss Juneteenth" – Sunday, Aug. 23

The rain date for all three BlackStar films is Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The Philly Drive-In Lineup

"Jurassic Park" – Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 28
"Trolls" – Wednesday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 4
"School of Rock" – Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 11
"The Lion King" (2019) – Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 18
"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" – Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 25

The rain dates for each of these movie will be the following day, except for the Aug. 25 screening of "Jurassic Park." Its rain date is Thursday, Aug. 27.

At the Aug. 25 movie, the first 100 guests will receive free frozen treats by Dre's Homemade Water Ice & Ice Cream, courtesy of T-Mobile. Treats will be handed out as vehicles enter the Mann Center property and will be available while supplies last. Also, the movies scheduled for Aug. 25 and later will include screenings of a short film by the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival.

Guests must stay in their cars during the movies. Those who leave their vehicles to use the restrooms or purchase refreshments must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Local food trucks will be at the Mann Center, but guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

The Philly Drive-In is presented by T-Mobile, with support from the BlackStar Film Festival, the Mann Center and Live Nation Philadelphia.

