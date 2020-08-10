Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals

Center City Sips was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but the super-popular Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall.

It will take place from Sunday, Sept. 13, through Friday, Sept. 25, with increased health and safety protocols.

"More than 60 participating restaurants are working together with the (Center City District) to create a safe experience so residents and visitors can support local businesses and keep local workers employed," Restaurant Week organizers said in press release.

Three-course dinners will be available for $35 per person, as well as $20 three-course lunches at participating locations.



And a first for Restaurant Week – prix fixe takeout menus from select restaurants will be offered as well.



Center City District has a list of all the participating restaurants, which includes Oyster House, Bud & Marilyn’s, The Wayward, Harper's Garden and Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack.

Discounted parking will be offered to Restaurant Week diners for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities.



At the beginning of 2020, restaurants, food service and retail accounted for nearly 40,000 jobs in the greater Center City area, which equals 13% of all jobs downtown, according to the Center City District.

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted restaurants and their employees. Restaurant Week 2020 is an opportunity to support the many people responsible for Philadelphia's food and beverage scene.

