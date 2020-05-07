Center City Sips cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

Whether you love it or hate it, Center City Sips is a summer tradition in Philadelphia.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season of the popular Wednesday happy hour is canceled.

Organizers tweeted out the news on Wednesday evening. "For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year," reads the statement.

Normally, Sips would take place June through August, with more than 80 bars and restaurants in the heart of Philly offering deals on drinks and appetizers. 2020 would have marked the event's 17th season.

In 2018, the happy hour prices were raised slightly to $4 beers, $5 wine pours and $6 cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m., while apps remained half-price. Security was also increased. The move was an effort to curb excessive drinking and unruly behavior at crowded bars.

Currently, dine-in service is unavailable at Philadelphia restaurants and bars due to social distancing restrictions, although some places are open for pickup and delivery.

On Wednesday, the city reported 287 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 16,697.