May 07, 2020

Center City Sips cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

The popular Wednesday happy hour will not take place this summer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Sips
Center City Sips - Uptown Beer Garden Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

The 2020 season of Center City Sips is canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Pictured above is Uptown Beer Garden, one of the more popular spots that normally participates in the popular summer happy hour.

Whether you love it or hate it, Center City Sips is a summer tradition in Philadelphia. 

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season of the popular Wednesday happy hour is canceled.

Organizers tweeted out the news on Wednesday evening. "For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year," reads the statement.

RELATED: Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities | Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards

Normally, Sips would take place June through August, with more than 80 bars and restaurants in the heart of Philly offering deals on drinks and appetizers. 2020 would have marked the event's 17th season.

In 2018, the happy hour prices were raised slightly to $4 beers, $5 wine pours and $6 cocktails from 5 to 7 p.m., while apps remained half-price. Security was also increased. The move was an effort to curb excessive drinking and unruly behavior at crowded bars.

Currently, dine-in service is unavailable at Philadelphia restaurants and bars due to social distancing restrictions, although some places are open for pickup and delivery.

On Wednesday, the city reported 287 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 16,697.

