Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities

May 05, 2020
The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but has found a new way to share its peculiar collection with those interested in medical oddities.
For the first time, the museum is offering a virtual tour. It's lead by curator Anna Dhody and shows some of the Mütter's most interesting items, including the wall of human skulls, The Soap Lady, the world's largest human colon on display and the body cast of famous conjoined twins Chang and Eng.
While visiting the museum in person is an experience unlike any other, the informative video does a great job of highlighting the many fascinating exhibits.
The virtual tour is just under 25 minutes and available on YouTube.
