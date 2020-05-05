Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities

The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but has found a new way to share its peculiar collection with those interested in medical oddities.

For the first time, the museum is offering a virtual tour. It's lead by curator Anna Dhody and shows some of the Mütter's most interesting items, including the wall of human skulls, The Soap Lady, the world's largest human colon on display and the body cast of famous conjoined twins Chang and Eng.

While visiting the museum in person is an experience unlike any other, the informative video does a great job of highlighting the many fascinating exhibits.

The virtual tour is just under 25 minutes and available on YouTube.

While free to watch, the Mütter is asking viewers to consider making a donation to the museum

Currently, if you donate $10 you'll get a Mütter sticker and if you donate $50 you'll also get an individual membership valid for one year from the month that the museum reopens.