Dinner at Dilworth: Order takeout to enjoy at the Center City park

Dinner at Dilworth is a new initiative from the Center City District to support local restaurants.

Every Wednesday and Thursday evening from Aug. 12 through Oct. 7, Dilworth Park, located on the west side of Philadelphia City Hall, will provide most of the necessities for an outdoor dining experience, including live music and to-go cocktails. Visitors just need to bring their meals.

People are encouraged to purchase takeout from nearby restaurants to enjoy at the park's outdoor tables shaded by umbrellas. No reservations are required.

Dilworth's Air Grille also will serve dinner and alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase on site from Brulee Catering.

Dinner at Dilworth will take place 5 to 9 p.m., with live entertainment running 6 to 8 p.m.

While there, diners also can enjoy the park's fountains and "Pulse," an art installation from sculptor Janet Echelman.

Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking. CCD staff, who will be routinely cleaning all chairs and tables, will be wearing masks as well.

As for nearby restaurants to order from, there are plenty of options. Some popular picks include a.kitchen+bar, Luke's Lobster, Barbuzzo, Parc, DanDan and Tradesman's. For more suggestions, check out this list provided by CCD.