August 06, 2020

Saturday morning outdoor workouts offered at The Bourse in Old City

Tickets are $10 and include a 60-minute class, plus a breakfast cocktail

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
bootcamp at The Bourse Courtesy of Emil Moldoveanu/for Cana Development

Local fitness instructor from JaxFitness will lead a pop-up fitness series outside The Bourse in Old City. Classes include yoga, Zumba, HIIT, pilates and more.

If you're looking for a creative way to get fit through August and September then check out a new workout series at The Bourse.

There are a range of classes to try, from Zumba to pilates, with instruction from a JAX Fitness professional.

The seven week-long workout series will take place every Saturday from Aug. 15 through Sept. 26. The 60-minute classes are $10 each.

While you sweat it out, you'll be treated to a view of Independence Mall and when you're finished, you'll be rewarded with a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa from Grubhouse at The Bourse.

Victoria Greer, the Bourse's general manager, describes the new series as "a stress-free outdoor workout perfect for those who still aren't ready to go back to the gym, or are just sick of being stuck inside."

Below is the class schedule.

• Aug. 15  – Booty, Core and More
• Aug. 22 – Zumba
• Aug. 29  – Yoga
• Sept. 5  – HIIT
• Sept. 12  – Yoga
• Sept. 19 – Strength and Burn
• Sept. 26 – Pilates

Tickets for all seven classes are available online. Remember to bring water and a mat if needed. Participants will be spaced 6 feet apart during the workouts. Only a limited number of tickets will be available each week.

The Bourse is located at 111 S. Independence Mall E. in Old City. The food hall has a parking garage for those who plan on driving.

