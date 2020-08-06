Saturday morning outdoor workouts offered at The Bourse in Old City

If you're looking for a creative way to get fit through August and September then check out a new workout series at The Bourse.

There are a range of classes to try, from Zumba to pilates, with instruction from a JAX Fitness professional.

The seven week-long workout series will take place every Saturday from Aug. 15 through Sept. 26. The 60-minute classes are $10 each.

While you sweat it out, you'll be treated to a view of Independence Mall and when you're finished, you'll be rewarded with a complimentary bloody mary or mimosa from Grubhouse at The Bourse.

Victoria Greer, the Bourse's general manager, describes the new series as "a stress-free outdoor workout perfect for those who still aren't ready to go back to the gym, or are just sick of being stuck inside."

Below is the class schedule.

• Aug. 15 – Booty, Core and More

• Aug. 22 – Zumba

• Aug. 29 – Yoga

• Sept. 5 – HIIT

• Sept. 12 – Yoga

• Sept. 19 – Strength and Burn

• Sept. 26 – Pilates

Tickets for all seven classes are available online. Remember to bring water and a mat if needed. Participants will be spaced 6 feet apart during the workouts. Only a limited number of tickets will be available each week.

The Bourse is located at 111 S. Independence Mall E. in Old City. The food hall has a parking garage for those who plan on driving.